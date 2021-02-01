COVID-19 PUSHES FURTHER INTO THE HEARTLANDS: IN PAHANG, 40 STAFF AT KUANTAN MUNICIPAL COUNCIL INFECTED – MB’S HANDPHONE HACKED

Kuantan Municipal Council complex closed after 40 staff members test positive

KUANTAN: The Kuantan Municipal Council (MPK) complex has been temporarily closed from today after about 40 of its employees were infected with Covid-19.

MPK president Hamdan Hussin said the complex was closed for sanitisation, and an announcement will be made on its reopening later

“Services requiring the physical presence of applicants have been postponed until the resumption of operations at the complex,” he said in a statement.

Pahang state secretary Sallehuddin Ishak said all MPK employees and their family members had been placed under home surveillance, with the staff required to work from home.

“The situation is under control. The infection was imported from outside Pahang, which then spread to the family of an MPK employee before infecting others,” he said.

Enforcement work and other town operations of the council are not affected.

Those needing to to pay assessment bills, renew licences, settle compounds, lodge complaints and submit development plans may do so online via www.mpk.gov.my.

