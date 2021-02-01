BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN NOW MORE HATED THAN NAJIB & BN IN GE14 – ‘95% OF PEOPLE WHO COMMENT ON HIS SOCIAL MEDIA SCOLD, CRITICIZE, INSULT & WANT HIM TO RESIGN’ – IF GE15 HELD TOMORROW, HE’LL BE THROWN OUT TOMORROW ITSELF!

The easiest clue to find out or track down whether the people are happy or not with the government is through reactions on social media, in addition to listening to what members of the community have to say in their conversations with friends, acquaintances or family.

Through social media, the tracking can be obtained in two ways, namely from the expression of feelings in their respective accounts and in the comment space of the accounts of government leaders, especially the Prime Minister.

In field conversations, the way to track it is also divided into two, namely direct conversations in common meeting places such as eateries and the like or written conversations with friends, family, school friends and neighbors in Whatsapp groups, Telegrams and so on. .

In both of those methods – social media and the field – if observed it is no secret that the people’s dissatisfaction and anger towards the government is peaking at the highest level at the moment.

In fact, if examined, the people’s anger towards the government and Muhyiddin Yassin at this time is worse than their anger against BN and Najib Razak before the 2018 GE.

In Muhyiddin’s social media account, for example, if we diligently examine the comments expressed, almost 95 percent of them now are in the form of criticism, dissatisfaction, anger and no exception maki hamun, no matter what the Prime Minister tries to share .

Sometimes posting on the notification of a special message to be delivered by the Prime Minister is loaded with words of criticism and swearing.

It is different than before the last GE14 where the comments were in the form of support and praise as well as stimulating change, but now everything has disappeared somewhere.

On the other hand, Najib’s social media is now the one that gets more response and praise for every post posted by the former Prime Minister.

This situation clearly shows the people are really dissatisfied and angry with Muhyiddin, starting with his betrayal, leadership weakness, frequency with special messages, not really listening to the people’s voice, failure to deal with Covid19, emergencies and even to his ignorant attitude towards losing the majority he owned where he is now considered to have rebelled against the National Constitution itself.

In the face of growing criticism, criticism and insults, Muhyiddin’s supporters do not seem to be able to do anything to defend their boss or the PN government which is already tilted.

At least, during Najib’s era, many mercenary cyber soldiers were either active in their respective social media accounts defending him or praising the former Prime Minister in the comments section every time he posted a new post.

However, at that time, the strong current of rejection finally succeeded in making Najib and BN overthrown because the rejection through social media and the anger of the people in the field had united to translate their desire together through the ballot boxes.

Simply put, all that is driven by the fact that the majority of the people of this country have their own social media accounts where some are active and some others just like to read writings on the timeline only.

Therefore, generating and stimulating change through social media is undeniably a very effective method.

Just like the writing on the timeline or in Muhyiddin’s comment space which is currently generally in the form of rejection and wants him to immediately leave the Prime Minister’s seat, the conversations of the people of various groups in the open field and in Whatsapp groups for example, are generally directed in the same direction .

Everywhere, it is easier for us to hear or read expressions of anger or dissatisfaction with Muhyiddin than those who support or praise him.

Except for those who have a position, position or project, finding a voice that praises Muhyiddin now does not change like finding the first grain in a sack of rice.

Worse, the current of rejection of Muhyiddin has also spread to almost all ministers and government leaders, especially those who are found to be forgiving and mocking the Prime Minister either with common sense arguments or religious propositions whose tastes are changed according to worldly tastes.

In addition, Muhyiddin’s rigid behavior and not responding to many issues where he is preoccupied with special messages only, while other issues related to himself and his family also appear one by one without explanation, the people’s anger against him in fact is increasing day by day. for the day.

It seems that if there is a GE tomorrow, the people can no longer wait to defeat Muhyiddin and everyone in the current government.

For the majority of the people at this time, apart from the more chaotic PN government, there is no direction and the slogan of the Malay / Muslim only sweet cries before have power, he himself was relatively more severe than Najib, who had been dropped before.

Petunjuk paling mudah untuk mengetahui atau mengesan sama ada rakyat gembira atau tidak terhadap kerajaan ialah melalui reaksi di media sosial, selain mendengar apa yang anggota masyarakat luahkan dalam perbualan mereka sesama rakan, kenalan atau keluarga.

Melalui media sosial, pengesanan itu boleh diperolehi dengan dua cara iaitu daripada luahan perasaan di akaun masing-masing dan di ruangan komen akaun pemimpin kerajaan, terutamanya Perdana Menteri.

Dalam perbualan di lapangan, cara mengesannya juga terbahagi kepada dua iaitu perbualan secara langsung di tempat-tempat pertemuan biasa seperti kedai makan dan seumpamanya atau perbualan bertulis sesama rakan, keluarga, kawan-kawan sekolah dan jiran-jiran setaman dalam grup Whatsapp, Telegram dan sebagainya.

Dalam kedua-dua kaedah itu – media sosial dan lapangan – jika diperhati bukanlah suatu rahsia lagi bahawa perasaan tidak puas hati dan marahnya rakyat kepada kerajaan sedang memuncak dan di tahap paling tinggi pada waktu ini.

Bahkan, kalau diteliti juga, marahnya rakyat terhadap kerajaan dan Muhyiddin Yassin pada waktu ini lebih parah berbanding kemarahan mereka terhadap BN dan Najib Razak sebelum PRU 2018 lalu.

Dalam akaun media sosial Muhyiddin misalnya, kalau kita rajin meneliti komen-komen yang diluahkan, hampir 95 peratus daripadanya sekarang ini adalah berbentuk kecaman, luahan tak puas hati, marah dan tidak terkecuali maki hamun, tak kira apa sekali pun yang cuba dikongsi oleh Perdana Menteri.

Kadang-kadang posting mengenai makluman perutusan khas yang bakal disampaikan Perdana Menteri pun sarat dengan kebanjiran kata-kata kecaman dan makian.

Ia berbeza berbanding sebelum PRU14 lalu di mana komen-komennya banyak berbentuk sokongan dan pujian serta merangsang perubahan, tetapi kini semuanya telah hilang entah ke mana.

Sebaliknya, media sosial Najib pula sekarang ini yang lebih mendapat sambutan dan pujian atas setiap posting yang dimuatkan bekas Perdana Menteri itu.

Keadaan ini jelas menggambarkan rakyat benar-benar tidak puas hati dan marah terhadap Muhyiddin, bermula dengan pengkhianatannya, kelemahan kepimpinan, kekerapan dengan perutusan khas, tidak benar-benar mendengar suara rakyat, kegagalan menangani Covid19, darurat dan sehinggalah kepada sikapnya yang buat tak tahu terhadap kehilangan majoriti dimilikinya di mana beliau kini dianggap telah derhaka kepada Perlembagaan Negara sendiri.

Dalam keadaan kritikan, kecaman dan makian yang kian membesar itu, para penyokong Muhyiddin nampaknya langsung tidak mampu berbuat apa-apa mempertahankan boss mereka atau kerajaan PN yang sudah senget kedudukannya tika ini.

Setidak-tidaknya, ketika era Najib dulu, ramai juga tentera siber upahan yang sama ada aktif di akuan media sosial masing-masing mempertahankan beliau atau memuji-muji bekas Perdana Menteri itu di ruangan komen setiap kali posting baru dinaikkannya.

Bagaimanapun ketika itu, arus penolakan yang kuat itu akhirnya berjaya membuatkan Najib dan BN dapat ditumbangkan kerana penolakan melalui media sosial dan kemarahan rakyat di lapangan telah bersatu untuk menterjemahkan keinginan bersama mereka melalui peti-peti undi.

Secara mudahnya, semua itu didorong hakikat bahawa majoriti rakyat negara ini ada memiliki akaun media sosial masing-masing di mana ada yang aktif dan sebahagian yang lain hanya suka membaca tulisan di garis masa saja.

Untuk itu, menjana dan merangsang perubahan melalui media sosial tidak dinafikan adalah kaedah yang sangat berkesan sekali.

Sama seperti tulisan di garis masa atau di ruangan komen Muhyiddin yang ketika ini rata-rata berbentuk penolakan dan inginkan beliau segera berambus daripada kerusi Perdana Menteri, perbualan rakyat pelbagai golongan lapangan terbuka dan dalam grup Whatsapp misalnya juga, rata-ratanya terarah ke haluan yang sama.

Di mana saja, lebih mudah kita mendegar atau membaca luahan kemarahan atau tidak puas hati terhadap Muhyiddin berbanding yang menyokong atau memujinya.

Kecuali mereka yang beroleh jawatan, kedudukan atau projek, mencari suara yang memuji Muhyiddin sekarang ini tidak ubah seperti mencari sebutir pertama dalam seguni beras.

Lebih buruk, arus penolakan ternadap Muhyiddin itu turut sama telah merebak kepada hampir semua menteri dan pemimpin-pemimpin kerajaan, terutama mereka yang didapati kuat mengampu dan membodek Perdana Menteri sama ada dengan hujah akal atau dalil agama yang citarasanya diubah mengikut nikmat selera dunia.

Tambahan lagi perangai Muhyiddin yang kaku dan tidak memberi respon terhadap banyak isu di mana beliau asyik-asyik dengan perutusan khas saja, sementara isu-isu lain berkaitan diri dan keluarganya turut muncul satu persatu terbiar tanpa penjelasan, kemarahan rakyat terhadap beliau pada hakikatnya kian meningkat hari demi hari.

Seolah-olahnya, jika esok ada PRU, rakyat sudah tidak sabar lagi mahu mengalahkan Muhyiddin dan semua yang ada dalam kerajaan sekarang ini.

Bagi majoriti rakyat ketika ini, selain kerajaan PN lebih huru hara, tiada hala tuju dan slogan Melayu/Islam hanya laungan manis sebelum beroleh kuasa, Muhyiddin sendiri secara relatifnya lebih teruk berbanding Najib yang sudah dijatuhkan sebelum ini.

