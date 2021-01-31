IS THIS SO-CALLED ‘SODOMIST’ FOR REAL – ‘BETUL KE SEMBURIT NI?’: EX-MP EXPOSES AZMIN’S TREACHERY – QUESTIONS IF HE WILL ‘BUY UMNO, PAS & PKR LEADERS IN GOMBAK’ – OR RUSH TO MIGRATE TO A SAFE SEAT IN BATU PAHAT OR PENGGERANG?

1. Indeed I use a COARSE title for this writing.

2. For readers, especially supporters – supporters who are too TAKSUB with this clever and treacherous traitor, they will definitely attack me with insults and abusive words.

3. In fact, my respect began when he served as Anwar Ibrahim’s Private Secretary UNTIL Haziq Abdul Aziz’s ACKNOWLEDGMENT spread where my trust in him continued to shatter like a mirror being smashed into a rock.

4. The title above ‘‘ IS THIS SODOMIST FOR REAL? ’was chosen to show the NATURE and HYPOCRITICAL character of a person named AZMIN ALI.

5. This Singapore-born child who was born on 25th August 1964 has been entrusted to work in Anwar’s office as the Private Secretary.

6. Following Anwar’s corruption and sodomy case which ended with his imprisonment, Azmin and several other friends acted to establish Parti Keadilan Rakyat or PKR.

7. From 2008 until now, the voters in the Gombak Parliamentary Constituency and the Bukit Antarabangsa State Assembly Constituency have elected him as their representative.

8. Following KAJANG MOVE, Azmin with the support of Hadi and PAS Selangor began to organize strategies and finally managed to set aside Anwar and his wife, Dr. Wan Azizah when she was appointed as the new Menteri Besar of Selangor to replace Khalid Ibrahim (Tan Sri).

9. After the people rejected UMNO / BN on Wednesday 9th May 2018, Azmin once again succeeded in CONVINCING Tun Dr. Mahathir by appointing him as the Minister of Economy to OVERCOME the country’s economic problems.

10. Like a golden boy and a warlord armed with a dagger and a spear, wherever Tun is either inside or outside the country, the people will see him stay by Tun’s side – it makes many Members – Cabinet members believe that he will be Tun’s REPLACEMENT.

11. Apparently – the history of how Brutus stabbed Julius Ceaser in the City of Rome, Italy 2000 years ago is repeated in our own Homeland.

12. As the saying goes:

Deep Scissors

Fold

Deep Fire

Sekam

The Enemy Within

Blanket

DAN

Biting

Hands

The Bribe

Rice To Mouth

for the sake of NAFSU, he who AGREED with Muhyiddin and Hamzah WILLING to seize the POWER.

13. It is unthinkable how those who once attacked UMNO and PAS can now hug – hug with their bitter enemies just to grab the post of Prime Minister and Senior Minister.

14. The people still do not forget the unnatural sex performed by Azmin and his partner, a man, Haziq Abdul Aziz at the Four Points Hotel in Sandakan, Sabah; if it is not true why until now he has NOT DARE to drag Haziq to Court to CLEAN himself and his family and followers who BELIEVE too much with him.

15. Now Azmin is playing with Muhyiddin as he did when he was with Tun – where there is Muhyiddin then it is Azmin; this was done to show how intimate he was with Muhyiddin.

16. He knew that the cancer suffered by Muhyiddin may recover but this disease CAN happen again at any time and when it recurs, it is more dangerous and may be fatal, and at that time he is DEFINITELY trying to take over the highest position he dreamed of.

17. The people have begun to know who Azmin Ali REALLY is:

i. Deceived Anwar and the party he founded, PKR for various reasons.

ii. Stabbing Tun Dr. Mahathir even though Tun and his wife considered him an adopted child and once saved him in case of sodomy .

iii. Deceive the voters of Gombak and Bukit Antarabangsa by REFUSING the promise of CORRUPTION by UMNO / BN.

iv. Does he still think the people can be deceived and fooled when he accuses the PH Government of failing to address the economic problems of the people and the country when at that time he was managing the country’s economy as the Minister of Economy for 22 months before the Back Door Government meaning Azmin who is only good at drama, pretending and rhetoric, FAILED.

v. Similarly, his accusation against the PH Government regarding the COVID 19 issue

– just watch the latest video clips and International reports on the economic status and COVID of our 19 countries compared to other countries.

18. Not only did he quarrel with his siblings but he also ‘acted’ rudely towards his birth mother even though he finally gave in to his birth mother, Ms. Tom Yahya who has left this world (Alfatehah).

19. Will Azmin ‘BUY’ UMNO, PAS and PKR leaders in Gombak Area to MAINTAIN Gombak and Bukit Antarabangsa seats?

20. Or will he MIGRATE to Batu Pahat or Penggerang, Johor or where is the safe place in GE15?

21. Allow me to CONGRATULATIONS to the community of Batu Pahat or Penggerang or anywhere if they are WILLING TO ACCEPT and SUPPORT THE TREASONS who are also involved in SEMBURIT activities as their Representatives.

22. Too many lies are made; like Muhyiddin, without his lies it may be difficult to rise to the top.

23. INSAF AND REPENT BEFORE ALLAH SWT ATTRACTS YOUR LIFE.

THE STORY ABOVE IS A GOOGLE TRANSLATE OF THE STORY BELOW:

BETUL KE SEMBURIT NI??

1. Memang saya gunakan tajuk yang KASAR bagi tulisan kali ini.

2. Bagi pembaca khususnya penyokong – penyokong yang terlalu TAKSUB dengan PENGKHIANAT yang pintar berlakun dan berpura – pura ini, mereka pasti menyerang saya dengan maki hamun dan kata – kata kesat.

3. Sebenarnya penghormatan saya bermula sewaktu beliau bertugas selaku Setiausaha Sulit Anwar Ibrahim SEHINGGALAH tertularnya PENGAKUAN Haziq Abdul Aziz di mana kepercayaan saya terhadap beliau terus hancur berkecai bagaikan cermin dihempas ke batu.

4. Tajuk diatas ‘ ‘BETUL KE SEBURIT NI ??’ dipilih bagi menunjukkan karektor atau sifat SEMULA JADI dan HIPOKRIT seorang yang bernama AZMIN ALI.

5. Anak kelahiran Singapura ini yang lahir pada 25hb Ogos 1964 telah diberi kepercayaan bertugas di pejabat Anwar selaku Setiausaha Sulit.

6. Ekoran kes rasuah dan liwat Anwar yang berakhir dengan beliau dipenjarakan, Azmin dan beberapa rakan lain bertindak menubuhkan Parti Keadilan Rakyat atau PKR.

7. Mulai 2008 sehingga kini pengundi – pengundi di Kawasan Parlimen Gombak dan Kawasan Dewan Undangan Negeri Bukit Antarabangsa telah memilih beliau sebagai wakil mereka.

8. Ekoran LANGKAH KAJANG, Azmin dengan sokongan Hadi dan PAS Selangor mula mengatur strategi dan akhirnya berjaya mengenepikan Anwar dan isterinya, Dr. Wan Azizah apabila beliau dilantik sebagai Menteri Besar Selangor yang baru bagi menggantikan Khalid Ibrahim ( Tan Sri ).

9. Setelah rakyat menolak UMNO/BN pada hari Rabu 9hb Mei 2018, Azmin sekali lagi berjaya MEYAKINKAN Tun Dr. Mahathir dengan melantik beliau sebagai Menteri Ekonomi bagi MENGATASI masalah ekonomi negara.

10. Bagaikan anak emas dan hulubalang yang bersenjatakan keris dan tombak, di mana sahaja Tun berada sama ada di dalam atau di luar negara , rakyat akan melihat beliau tetap berada disamping Tun – ia membuatkan ramai Ahli – Ahli Kabinet berpendirian dialah bakal PENGGANTI Tun.

11. Rupa – rupanya sejarah bagaimana Brutus MENIKAM Julius Ceaser di Kota Rom, Italy 2000 tahun dahulu kembali berulang di Tanahair kita sendiri.

12. Bagai membenarkan pepatah :

Gunting Dalam

Lipatan

Api Dalam

Sekam

Musuh Dalam

Selimut

DAN

Menggigit

Tangan

Yang Menyuap

Nasi Ke Mulut

demi NAFSU, beliau yang BERPAKAT dengan Muhyiddin dan Hamzah SANGGUP melakukan RAMPASAN KUASA tersebut.

13. Tidak terfikir bagaimana mereka yang pernah menyerang UMNO dan PAS kini boleh berpeluk – pelukan dengan musuh ketatnya semata – mata bagi merebut jawatan Perdana Menteri dan Menteri Kanan.

14. Rakyat masih tidak lupa hubungan seks luar tabii yang dilakukan oleh Azmin dan pasanganya, seorang lelaki , Haziq Abdul Aziz di Hotel Four Points di Sandakan, Sabah; jika tidak benar mengapa sehingga kini beliau TIDAK BERANI mengheret Haziq ke Mahkamah bagi MEMBERSIHKAN diri beliau dan keluarga serta pengikut-pengikutnya yang TERLALU PERCAYA dengan beliau.

15. Kini Azmin sedang berdrama dengan Muhyiddin seperti yang dilakukannya ketika bersama Tun – di mana ada Muhyiddin maka adalah Azmin; ini dilakukan bagi menunjukkan betapa intimnya beliau dengan Muhyiddin.

16. Beliau tahu barah yang dialami Muhyiddin walaupun mungkin pulih namun penyakit ini BOLEH berlaku lagi pada bila – bila masa dan apabila berulang, ia lebih membahayakan dan mungkin membawa maut, dan pada masa itu beliau PASTI berusaha untuk mengambil alih jawatan tertinggi yang diimpikan.

17. Rakyat sudah mula kenal siapa Azmin Ali SEBENARNYA :

i. Menipu Anwar dan parti yang diasaskannya, PKR dengan berbagai alasan.

ii. Menikam Tun Dr. Mahathir walaupun Tun dan isteri menganggap beliau sebagai anak angkat dan pernah menyelamatkannya dalam kes SEMBURIT.

iii. Menipu pengundi – pengundi Gombak dan Bukit Antarabangsa dengan MENGINGKARI janji MENENTANG RASUAH oleh UMNO / BN.

iv. Apakah dia masih menganggap rakyat boleh ditipu dan diperbodohkan apabila menuduh Kerajaan PH gagal menangani masalah ekonomi rakyat dan negara sedangkan ketika itu dialah yang mengurus ekonomi negara selaku Menteri Ekonomi selama 22 bulan sebelum Kerajaan Pintu Belakang atau Kerajaan Tebuk Atap menggambil alih kuasa – ini dengan jelas membawa erti Azmin yang hanya pandai berdrama, berpura – pura dan retorik, GAGAL.

v. Begitu juga tuduhan beliau terhadap Kerajaan PH berhubung isu COVID 19

– tonton sajalah klip video dan laporan Antabangsa yang terbaru berhubung kedudukan ekonomi dan COVID 19 negara kita dibandingkan dengan negara lain.

18. Bukan saja bergaduh dengan adik beradik tapi pernah juga ‘BERTINDAK’ kasar terhadap ibu kandungnya walau pun akhirnya beliau mengalah dengan ibu kandungnya itu, Cik Tom Yahya yang sudah pergi meninggalkan dunia ini ( Alfatehah ).

19. Apakah Azmin akan ‘MEMBELI’ pemimpin – pemimpin UMNO, PAS dan PKR Kawasan Gombak bagi MENGKEKALKAN Kerusi Gombak dan Bukit Antarabangsa?

20. Atau apakah beliau akan BERHIJRAH ke Batu Pahat atau Penggerang, Johor atau di mana tempat selamat pada PRU15 nanti?

21. Izinkan saya mengucap TAHNIAH kepada masyarakat Batu Pahat atau Penggerang atau di mana saja kerana SUDI MENERIMA dan MENYOKONG PENGKHIANAT yang juga terlibat dengan aktiviti SEMBURIT sebagai Wakil Rakyat mereka.

22. Terlalu banyak pembohongan dilakukan; seperti Muhyiddin, tanpa pembohongan beliau mungkin sukar naik ke atas.

23. INSAF DAN BERTAUBATLAH SEBELUM ALLAH SWT MENARIK NYAWA SAUDARA.

-Tamrin Tun Ghafar

-https://shahbudindotcom.net/

