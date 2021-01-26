AS HADI, IN HATE-FILLED SPEECH, WARNS MALAYS THAT NON-MALAYS ARE RACING TO GRAB POLITICAL POWER, CLUELESS & COWARDLY MIC IN FORK-TONGUED STATEMENT LAMBASTS KEDAH MB’S ‘BULLY’ THAIPUSAM MOVE WHILE PRAISING ‘HADI’S EFFORTS’

PAS’ Hadi claims minorities racing to vote for chance at political power, while Malays weakened by ‘colonialist demons’

KUALA LUMPUR— PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang published today a lengthy critique that again took aim at ethnic minorities, suggesting that they are scheming for political power and that this is the underlying reason why they are keen to go to the ballots.The allegation was made as a conclusion to his theory about the growing public disgust of politics, which Hadi claimed is ultimately a result of a deep-seeded conspiracy by Western colonialists whose endgame is to sow suspicion towards “Islamic governance”.

As a result, the Malays now lack “self-belief” and are even distrustful of their own faith, the Marang MP added.

This quagmire, he went on to write, had made the ethnic majority weak and allowed other races to chance upon the community whose political awareness are still left wanting compared to the minorities.

“Their own understanding of Islam itself lacks vigour… today in our own country we witness how the Malays who are Muslims remain the slowest to register as voters because the demons inherited from the colonial era have succeeded in possessing them,” he added.

“At the same time, we see races who are not Muslims are racing with each other to grab the chance at political power.”

Hadi’s party is facing minority backlash after the PAS-led Kedah state government said this year’s Thaipusam, a religious event celebrated by the country’s two million over Hindus, will not be a public holiday.

Kedah Mentri Besar Sanusi Md Nor said the call had taken into account the ongoing movement control order, enforced since January 13 and to last until February.

Critics, among them Barisan Nasional’s Indian-based component member MIC, immediately blasted the move as racist. Some said Sanusi’s action underpinned PAS’ long standing problem with religious bigotry although the party has continued to deny this.

Both PAS and MIC are members of the ruling coalition.

It is unclear if the issue had prompted Hadi to make the allegations. Labelling western political ideas as colonialist conspiracy has been a standard trope the PAS president has used repeatedly in his lectures and public speeches.

In today’s posting, the Marang MP again suggested that the Malay community is rife with self-doubt and is suspicious of politics and Islamic governance, which he blamed on Western conspirators.

“They have spread ‘tasykik’ towards Islamic teachings, particularly against its political ideas by drawing parallels Islamic politics with others,” he wrote, using the Arabic term that roughly means “spreading doubt and suspicion”.

“They dumped Islam in the same basket as other brands which led to [people thinking] all politics are dirty and treacherous.”

Last year, PAS had backed the Perikatan Nasional’s government takeover led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and was rewarded with several posts in the Cabinet, government and government-linked agencies and companies. MALAY MAIL

Kedah MB sabotaging Hadi’s efforts – MIC senator

Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s antics are sabotaging PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s efforts to present the party as inclusive, said MIC senator S Vell Paari.

Vell said Abdul Hadi personally visited MIC’s headquarters in 2019 and expressed a desire for closer cooperation with the Indian party.

“The MIC president’s noble attitude created an opportunity for cooperation between MIC and PAS. MIC believed that PAS would defend the rights of minorities.

“Unfortunately, the MIC-PAS cooperation, which the PAS president had hoped for, is now being sabotaged and destroyed by the Kedah menteri besar,” Vell said in a statement today. 

Last month, MIC complained that Sanusi broke his promise to consult the federal government when he authorised the demolition of a Hindu temple.

Last week, it criticised Sanusi for cancelling Thaipusam as a holiday in the state.

On both occasions, Sanusi had responded with scathing attacks against MIC.

He previously described his Indian critics as being “drunk on the toddy of popularity” and in the latest round, he belittled MIC’s ability to attract support.

Vell reminded Sanusi that the PAS central leadership has been working to project an inclusive image to attract supporters from various races.

“But Sanusi’s bullying attitude in Kedah sends a negative signal to minorities in the whole country about PAS,” he said.

Vell added that MIC had no problems with PAS but took issue with Sanusi’s “arrogance”.

He questioned Sanusi’s complaint that MIC supporters weren’t backing PAS, pointing out that the two parties only recently became allies.

“Has Sanusi been busy looking for rare earth elements… on Mars that he does not know about the political landscape in the country?”

In the last general election, PAS and MIC, which is part of BN, were on opposing sides, Vell said.

Therefore, MIC members couldn’t possibly support PAS in the last general election as they were rivals, he added.

MIC is also upset with Sanusi over his efforts to extract rare earth elements in the state despite historical controversies such as the Bukit Merah incident and the Lynas plant in Gebeng, Kuantan. MKINI

