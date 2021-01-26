BOMBSHELL – 60% OF AP HOLDERS FOR MEAT IMPORTS ARE MALAYS – MINISTER EXPOSES UMNO’S ‘MR MALAY LAND’ TAJUDDIN, WHO A DAY AGO TRIED TO BLAME ‘NON-MALAYS’ FOR ‘HALAL’ MEAT SCANDAL

ABOUT 60% of approved permit (AP) holders of meat imports are Bumiputera companies, said Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry Dr Ronald Kiandee.

Ramly Food Processing Sdn Bhd and Darabif Meat Company are among the companies importing large quantities of meat, he said.

“In terms of the quantity of (imported meat), it depends on the ability of the company. These two companies are able to import meat in large quantities and are able to compete with non-Bumiputera companies,” he told reporters after a working visit to the area farmers’ organisation (PPK) Kuala Langat here, today.

He was commenting on the claims of former deputy agriculture and agro-based Industry Tajuddin Abdul Rahman that Bumiputeras made up only 10% of meat importers with the AP.

On AP holders being blacklisted for violating the permit conditions, Kiandee said the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (Mafi) was still waiting for the investigation results.

“The case related to this meat AP is being investigated by several agencies including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Royal Malaysian Customs and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

“If there is a violation of AP conditions, Mafi will take stern action,” he said.

Recently, Mafi was reported to be ready to revoke the AP if the holder was found to be involved in the case of a syndicate which was illegally importing meat and falsely labelling it halal for sale in Malaysia.

– Bernama

