IS THIS THE MALAY UNITY WAY? LAUGHING STOCK OR NOT, WITH CALLS BORDERING ON THE VULGAR FOR ZAHID TO STEP DOWN, UMNO NO. 2 CHIDES HIS ATTACKERS – WHICH INCLUDES THE PRO-MUHYIDDIN CAMPS LED BY ANNUAR MUSA – WITH EVEN MAT HASAN HIMSELF STANDING TO GAIN IF ZAHID IS FORCED TO TAKE GARDEN LEAVE AGAIN

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has spoken out against the manner in which some party members have called on party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to step down.

He noted that rude and insulting banners have been put up to demand Zahid step aside, stressing that this did not represent Malay culture or Umno.

While Mohamad did not defend Zahid’s conduct, he said there was a need to be respectful and courteous.

“My advice is not to disrespect the institution of the presidency which should be treated with courtesy and decency.

“We can have a difference in opinion, aspiration or preference because Umno is democratic but do not engage in quarrels that could split Umno,” he said.

Citing a Malay proverb, he said people should think critically when following leaders but should also be decent in their fight.

He said the party need to return to an era where differences in Umno can be sorted out in a courteous manner.

He added that Umno must also be restored to an era where it is respected and speak for Malay and Malaysians and not a party that is obsessed with power and position. MKINI

