‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI DRAWS BATTLE LINES – LETS ZAHID & NAJIB FACTIONS KNOW HE’S FIRMLY PRO-MUHYIDDIN – AND ALONGSIDE PARTYMATES ANNUAR MUSA, KHAIRY & HISHAM – WITH WARNING AGAINST ‘POLITICISING’ EMERGENCY

Ismail Sabri warns against politicising emergency

THE current state of emergency should not be politicised, and the context of its importance should be understood, said Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that the declaration was to strengthen government action to control the spread of Covid-19 by introducing new ordinances without the need to go through the legislative process in Parliament.

“When we declare an emergency, we can promulgate laws under the Emergency Ordinance to increase a compound. For example, fines may be imposed on companies that violate the rules, and the matter is being reviewed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

“This law also aims to prevent the recurrence of offences. If the amount of a fine is increased, perhaps people or companies will be afraid to repeat it,” he said.

On January 12, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah consented to declaring a state of emergency, to be implemented nationwide until August 1, ostensibly to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, in a special address on the same day, said the king can declare a state of emergency if he is satisfied that security or economic life or public order in the federation is be threatened.

Ismail Sabri said that the preparation of the draft ordinance by the AGC would be announced in the near future. Once announced, the enforcement of the ordinance would be final and immediate.

“The attorney-general will draft a proposal (of law) and present it to the National Security Council (special session). If the ordinance is agreed upon, it will be presented to the king. Once approved by the king, it will become law,” he said.

The ordinance enables the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 to be amended, including increased penalties.

Ismail Sabri said the AGC was also reviewing the implementation of the law under the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446), which is to provide accommodation to migrant workers in compliance with certain specifications.

“Many cases of Covid-19 are reported to occur among factory workers due to overcrowded housing issues and easy (transmission of) infections. The companies want big profits but the welfare of employees is not emphasised.

“Under this ordinance, we will probably issue conditions or instructions to provide comfortable housing and action will be taken if they (employers) fail to do so,” he said.

Currently, as a measure to reduce Covid-19 infection, the government also requires employers to ensure that their migrant employees undergo Covid-19 screening tests, starting January 1.

“Thus far, more than 100,000 migrant workers in the manufacturing sector have undergone screening tests, and the Human Resources Ministry is targeting 880,000 migrant workers in this sector,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the cabinet committee on foreign workers chairman, was previously reported to have said that the certificate of accommodation will be a prerequisite for employers who intend to hire new workers from July 1, 2021.

He said that before the employer submits an application to bring in migrant workers, the employer must obtain the certificate of accommodation from the Human Resources Ministry to enable the Immigration Department to issue a visa.

– Bernama

.