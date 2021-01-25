CHIEF SECRETARY OR ‘CHIEF POLITICAL’ SECRETARY? UNPROFESSIONAL OR NOT, ZUKI ATTENDS PN PRESIDENTIAL MEETING – NOTHING CHANGES, ONLY WORSENS DURING MUHYIDDIN REGIME WHERE THE NAME OF THE GAME IS TO STAY IN POWER AT ALL COSTS

PETALING JAYA: Two opposition MPs have raised questions over the presence of the chief secretary, Mohd Zuki Ali, at a meeting of the Perikatan Nasional presidential council.

“Why was KSN involved in a Perikatan Nasional political meeting?” said Segambut M Hannah Yeoh, using the Malay abbreviation for chief secretary. “Don’t get civil servants involved in political meetings. Not professional!”

She questioned whether the chief secretary would give the same briefing to opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who is PKR president; Lim Guan Eng, who is DAP secretary-general, Mohamad Sabu (president of Amanah), Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan president), and former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Tanjong Malim MP Chang Lih Kang also tweeted that the Perikatan Nasional political meeting involved the chief secretary.

PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, who is prime minister, chaired a virtual meeting of the PN presidential council.

Muhyiddin said the meeting was attended by the heads of PPBM, Umno, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu, MCA, MIC, Parti Rakyat Sarawak, Sarawak United Peoples’ Party, Progressive Democratic Party, Parti Bersatu Sabah, STAR and Sabah Progressive Party.

Muhyiddin said the presidents were given a briefing about the Emergency Ordinance by de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan. Deputy Director-General of Health, Dr Norhizan Ismail and the chief secretary also addressed the meeting.

“Various issues were discussed and the leaders were happy with the discussions on the Emergency Ordinance, managing the emergency, Covid-19 and the vaccination programme that will start in February,” Muhyiddin said in a statement.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said later that he had questioned why other countries had managed to reduce the rate of Covid-19 infections without declaring an emergency, whereas Malaysia had done so and the people were increasingly miserable. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Opposition MPs question presence of top civil servants at PN meeting

The presence of top civil servants during a virtual meeting of party leaders from the Perikatan National Plus government has sparked questions from opposition MPs. However, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the top civil servants were there to brief on the ongoing state of emergency. Taking to Twitter, Tanjong Malim MP Chang Lih Kang pointed out that the meeting was a political one. “A political meeting by PN involved the chief secretary to the government,” Chang said yesterday. Meanwhile, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said the practice was unprofessional. “Why is the chief secretary to the government involved in a political meeting by PN? Don’t involve public servants in political meetings. Not professional,” Yeoh said on Twitter. Muhyiddin, who shared a photograph of his screen during the meeting, said Mohd Zuki Ali and Health Ministry deputy director-general Dr Norhizan Ismail had briefed the leaders on the emergency. In a Facebook post, Muhyiddin said the two-hour meeting also discussed the Covid-19 vaccination plan. “The meeting participants were satisfied with the extensive explanation given about the emergency ordinance and its management as well as the Covid-19 management and vaccination plan which will start in February. “The presidential council will continue to be the platform for high-level discussions for all political parties in the PN government to ensure political stability, smooth governance and to guarantee the safety and well-being of the people and country,” Muhyiddin said. The meeting included top leaders from Umno, PAS, PBB, MCA, MIC, PRS, SUPP, PDP, PBS, STAR and SAPP. Muhyiddin, who is also the Bersatu president, represented his party. Mesyuarat Majlis Presiden Kerajaan Perikatan Nasional telah berlangsung pada petang tadi secara atas talian (VC)…. Posted by Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday, 24 January 2021 – MKINI

FREE MA;LAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

.