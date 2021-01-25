CHIEF SECRETARY OR ‘CHIEF POLITICAL’ SECRETARY? UNPROFESSIONAL OR NOT, ZUKI ATTENDS PN PRESIDENTIAL MEETING – NOTHING CHANGES, ONLY WORSENS DURING MUHYIDDIN REGIME WHERE THE NAME OF THE GAME IS TO STAY IN POWER AT ALL COSTS

The presence of top civil servants during a virtual meeting of party leaders from the Perikatan National Plus government has sparked questions from opposition MPs.
However, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the top civil servants were there to brief on the ongoing state of emergency.
Taking to Twitter, Tanjong Malim MP Chang Lih Kang pointed out that the meeting was a political one.
“A political meeting by PN involved the chief secretary to the government,” Chang said yesterday.
“Why is the chief secretary to the government involved in a political meeting by PN? Don’t involve public servants in political meetings. Not professional,” Yeoh said on Twitter.
Muhyiddin, who shared a photograph of his screen during the meeting, said Mohd Zuki Ali and Health Ministry deputy director-general Dr Norhizan Ismail had briefed the leaders on the emergency.
In a Facebook post, Muhyiddin said the two-hour meeting also discussed the Covid-19 vaccination plan.
“The meeting participants were satisfied with the extensive explanation given about the emergency ordinance and its management as well as the Covid-19 management and vaccination plan which will start in February.
“The presidential council will continue to be the platform for high-level discussions for all political parties in the PN government to ensure political stability, smooth governance and to guarantee the safety and well-being of the people and country,” Muhyiddin said.
The meeting included top leaders from Umno, PAS, PBB, MCA, MIC, PRS, SUPP, PDP, PBS, STAR and SAPP.
Muhyiddin, who is also the Bersatu president, represented his party.