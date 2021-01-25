HALF-BAKED LOCKDOWN, APLHABET-SOUP LOCKDOWN & WHAT-NOT! ‘SLOPPY’ MUHYIDDIN THE WRONG MAN IN THE WRONG JOB – MALAYSIA WILL NEVER BE FREE OF COVID-19 UNDER HIS INCOMPETENT LEADERSHIP: CURE YOUR OWN ‘BAD POLICIES’ FIRST BEFORE IMPOSING NEW ‘FULL’ LOCKDOWN – THE DAMAGE WILL BE ‘IRREPARABLE’

Cure ‘bad policies’ before doing new lockdowns, says MP

PETALING JAYA: Several “bad policies” on the Covid-19 crisis must be revised before the government considers any future lockdowns, says an MP and former deputy health minister.

Home quarantine and the poor system for contact tracing should be revised, said Gopeng MP Dr Lee Boon Chye, who served in the previous Pakatan Harapan government.

He said home quarantine for mild cases should be stopped as there is a 70% chance of infecting others in the house.

“The numbers will continue to rise and will not come down as more get infected,” he said. “It is easier to keep patients in a centralised location for seven to 10 days with officers monitoring them in the centre.”

He said the number of new cases would be likely to surge again even after new lockdowns, because of the poor contact tracing system now in place.

“Unless and until we are able to detect and test patients within 48 hours, numbers will keep rising again after four weeks or six weeks, and more lockdowns will be needed,” he said.

Lee also said Putrajaya must stop blaming the people for the spread of Covid-19, and questioned if ministers were following Covid-19 prevention rules and procedures. “Ask (senior minister for security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob if the ministers have really been following SOPs,” he said.

Talk of a new national shutdown under the movement control order arose yesterday in the wake of a leaked letter that said a shutdown or strict lockdown would be declared after Feb 4 should the Covid-19 infection rate not be reduced by then.

The letter had been sent to members of the EU-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Eurocham) to inform them of discussions with officials of the international trade ministry.

However, Eurocham has denied the talk about any impending national lockdown and instead urged the business community to take measures to ensure another lockdown is avoided.

Malaysian Employers Federation executive director Shamsuddin Bardan told FMT that he hopes the government will not have to take the path of further shutdowns.

He said it is critical for companies to follow health protocols as workers spend nine to 10 hours a day at work, and it is unknown whether the workers follow the rules after work.

“They (workers) need to take responsibility when they are outside of the workplace, they should avoid crowded places to reduce the risk,” he said.

He urged officials in Putrajaya to hold discussions with the business community before making any decision on a shutdown, which he described as “very serious”.

Putrajaya should educate companies and workers alike so that they better understand the virus and how to prevent it from spreading any further.

The health ministry has expressed concern about the increase in Covid-19 cases within the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Economist Nazari Ismail said any economic shutdown will have a tremendous effect on the economy. “More businesses will close down and many families will suffer, especially if banks do not extend the moratorium,” he told FMT.

But, he said the government might have no choice since without lockdowns, hospitals might not be able to cope with the increasing number of cases. “A classic case of being stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

He said banks, however, must extend the six months loan moratorium and not “think too much about the negative effects on their profitability”. -FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Second full lockdown damage will be ‘irreparable’, manufacturers warned

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers today pleaded with members to stem the spread of Covid-19, warning that a second full lockdown will cause “irreparable damage to the businesses and the economy. “It is therefore very crucial for the industry to give its fullest cooperation and play its part by taking the additional proactive and preventive measures to tighten the existing SOPs at the workplace and living quarters of employees,” said FMM president Soh Thian Lai. FMM was at the same briefing by the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) on Friday that was attended by the EU Chambers of Commerce (Eurocham). A leaked Eurochams internal newsletter to members had claimed that the government was mulling a “full shutdown” of the economy once the current movement control order (MCO) expired on Feb 4 should the number of Covid-19 cases increase. According to Soh, the latest update by the authorities had claimed that out of 318 active Covid-19 clusters in the country, 99 or 30 percent are from the manufacturing sector. In view of this, he said the FMM had issued another reminder to members to comply with housing guidelines, conduct mass Covid-19 screening, reduce worker bus capacity to 50 percent or below, appointing a senior manager to handle SOP compliance, isolate suspected Covid-19 cases and reducing staff travel. FMM president Soh Thian Lai Meanwhile, Soh said FMM is also appealing to the government for help in subsidising RTK-antigen test kits, standardising the price of RTK-antigen and RTK-PCR tests nationwide and ensuring sufficient test facilities to cope with the volume of tests that needs to be carried out. The FMM has also recommended that the government provide a transparent and comprehensive national Covid-19 vaccination plan. “An early announcement of the national vaccination programme and the prioritised groups are critical towards the industries’ business continuity plans. “It must be recognised that as long as the pandemic pervades, the growth and investments by the private sector will remain subdued and the economic recovery will continue to be sluggish,” he said. MKINI FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

