ZAHID BACKS OFF – PN LEADERS INCLUDING UMNO PRESIDENT ‘SATISFIED’ WITH EXPLANATION ON EMERGENCY, SAYS MUHYIDDIN AFTER PN PRESIDENTIAL MEET

Perikatan leaders satisfied with explanation on Emergency Ordinance, says PM

PERIKATAN Nasional (PN) government leaders are satisfied with the explanation and in-depth discussion on the Emergency Ordinance, as well as how the emergency and the Covid-19 pandemic are being managed, said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who chaired the PN presidential council meeting today, said matters discussed included the vaccination plan, which will begin next month.

“I am thankful that the meeting, lasting about two hours, was held in a friendly atmosphere and the briefings on the emergency proclamation by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Takiyuddin Hassan, Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali and deputy director-general of health Dr Norhizan Ismail were well received,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page tonight.

Muhyiddin said the meeting, held online this afternoon, was attended by 12 party presidents from Bersatu, Umno, PAS, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu, MCA, MIC, Parti Rakyat Sarawak, Sarawak United People’s Party, Progressive Democratic Party, Parti Bersatu Sabah, Sabah Star and Sabah Progressive Party, while Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah was represented by its deputy president.