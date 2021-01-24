SCATTER-BRAINED MUHYIDDIN REGIME TO GO FOR ‘FULL LOCKDOWN’ ONLY AFTER FEB 4 IF COVID CASES KEEP RISING – BUT WHY WAIT, QUESTIONS NAJIB: INDEED WHY WASTE 23 DAYS & PROLONG THE DANGER TO THE PEOPLE – UNLESS MUHYIDDIN’S PURPOSE IS TO DELAY AS MUCH AS HE CAN FOR THE SAKE OF ‘POLITICAL SURVIVAL’!

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has urged the government to immediately implement a stricter lockdown under the movement control order.

He said this in response to a letter that the EU-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Eurocham) sent to its members stating that the government is mulling a stricter shutdown if the Covid-19 infection rate does not reduce by Feb 4, the scheduled end of MCO 2.0.

Najib said that waiting for the MCO 2.0 to end before imposing tougher restrictions would only prolong the hardship felt by businesses.

“If you want to be stricter by banning the factory and construction sectors, go all out now,” he said in a social media post. “Do not wait and force people to suffer for a longer time under the MCO 2.0.

“Why propose for it to happen only after MCO 2.0, as 23 days would have been wasted?”

The letter stated that international trade and industry ministry (Miti) secretary-general Lokman Hakim Ali had informed Eurochem that the health ministry believed the manufacturing sector to be the main source of infections.

“Should the infection rate not go down, the Malaysian government will announce a shutdown/strict lockdown immediately after Feb 4,” it read.

The letter further encouraged Eurocham to do what it could to “reduce infections, break the chain and keep the economy open”.

FMT has confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

Full shutdown after Feb 4 if Covid-19 cases keep rising, Eurocham members told