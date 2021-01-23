SORRY TO DISAPPOINT BUT I’M NOT DEAD! MAHATHIR RELEASES VIDEO TO RUBBISH VIRAL RUMORS HE’S BEEN HOSPITALISD AMID RECORD HIGH NEW COVID CASES OF 4,275 – ‘I’M AT HOME… AND HEALTHY, THANK GOD!’

‘Saturday, Jan 23 – I’m at home,’ Mahathir says after hospitalisation rumpus

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has released a video message proving that he’s alive and well after a viral claim that he was hospitalised.

“Saturday, January 23 – I’m at home,” he said in a short video on Twitter.

The tweet also had the message: “I’m healthy, thank God”.

Earlier, his daughter Marina, as well as one of his aides, confirmed with Malaysiakini that the 95-year-old was not hospitalised or in ill health.

“Mahathir is still in good health and at home today. Thank God,” his aide Adam Mukhriz Muhayeddin tweeted.

The viral message came a day after Mahathir shared on his blog that one of his family members had contracted Covid-19 and later spread it to others in the family after being told to undergo home quarantine.

The family member then developed severe symptoms while under home quarantine and was later hospitalised.

Mahathir hence advised the government to reconsider mandating home quarantine for low-risk Covid-19 patients.

Currently, the Health Ministry’s protocols are to classify those who test positive for Covid-19 into five categories with only Category 1 (no symptoms) and Category 2 (mild symptoms) being issued home quarantine orders.  MKINI

Record high 4,275 Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry has reported 4,275 Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 4,313 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 137,019.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections to date now stands at 180,455.

There are 42,769 active cases with 260 patients being treated in intensive care and 103 requiring respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, the seven deaths bring the death toll to 667.

