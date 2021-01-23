SORRY TO DISAPPOINT BUT I’M NOT DEAD! MAHATHIR RELEASES VIDEO TO RUBBISH VIRAL RUMORS HE’S BEEN HOSPITALISD AMID RECORD HIGH NEW COVID CASES OF 4,275 – ‘I’M AT HOME… AND HEALTHY, THANK GOD!’

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has released a video message proving that he’s alive and well after a viral claim that he was hospitalised.

“Saturday, January 23 – I’m at home,” he said in a short video on Twitter.

The tweet also had the message: “I’m healthy, thank God”.

Earlier, his daughter Marina, as well as one of his aides, confirmed with Malaysiakini that the 95-year-old was not hospitalised or in ill health.

“Mahathir is still in good health and at home today. Thank God,” his aide Adam Mukhriz Muhayeddin tweeted.

Saya sihat, alhamdulillah 😊 pic.twitter.com/SKlHDxAwd0 — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) January 23, 2021

The viral message came a day after Mahathir shared on his blog that one of his family members had contracted Covid-19 and later spread it to others in the family after being told to undergo home quarantine.

The family member then developed severe symptoms while under home quarantine and was later hospitalised.

Mahathir hence advised the government to reconsider mandating home quarantine for low-risk Covid-19 patients.

Currently, the Health Ministry’s protocols are to classify those who test positive for Covid-19 into five categories with only Category 1 (no symptoms) and Category 2 (mild symptoms) being issued home quarantine orders. MKINI

