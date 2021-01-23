AS EXPECTED, ‘CRAZED TO BE PM’ ANWAR AT IT AGAIN – GIVING ANOTHER MIRAGE OF ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’? 115 MPs REJECT MUHYIDDIN’S EMERGENCY RULE, SAYS PKR CHIEF – SURE, BUT IT DOESN’T MEAN THEY SUPPORT HIM TO BE PM9 – POSSIBLY ONLY WITH MAHATHIR OR KU LI LEADING, WILL THE MPs BE ABLE TO FORM A NEW GOVT

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says up to 115 MPs are against the proclamation of the emergency and want parliamentary sittings to be held, adding that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is now discussing the issue.

“There are about 114, 115 MPs that reject the PN’s government decision (to impose emergency),” he said.

“GPS is discussing the matter. I don’t know what the decision will be but we wait,” he said during a Facebook live forum held by National Council of Professors today.

He said if GPS rejects the emergency, it shows only about 90 are committed to the emergency.

The Port Dickson MP added the numbers were adequate and added that the opposition had requested the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to reconsider the need to continue with the emergency and allow Parliament to sit again.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

