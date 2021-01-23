OPPOSE US & WE WILL LEAVE YOUR PN? MUHYIDDIN GETS A VEILED WARNING FROM GPS – SARAWAK TO APPEAL TO AGONG TO LIFT EMERGENCY ORDER BEFORE ITS STATE ASSEMBLY EXPIRES IN JUNE

KUCHING: State cabinet members plan to appeal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to lift the emergency order in Sarawak if the state can bring the Covid-19 situation in the state to a manageable level.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister James Jemut Masing said several cabinet members had held an informal discussion about the matter.

He said if the appeal is favourably considered, it would pave the way for the state assembly elections to be held as scheduled as the assembly’s term ends in June.

In a text message, he said the matter was discussed informally among his colleagues after the weekly state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, as a way to have PRN12 Sarawak (12th state elections) before the state assembly term expires in June.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg and Masing confirmed that Johari was among those involved in the informal discussion.

Masing said the call for new state elections would depend on the state’s ability to bring down the number of Covid-19 cases.

He said the state of emergency declared by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, restricted people from moving around.

“But if Sarawak can flatten the (infection) curve or contain Covid-19, we may ask the King to lift the emergency in Sarawak and then we (can) have the elections,” he said.

The state of emergency proclaimed on Jan 12 is scheduled to last until Aug 1.

General elections and by-elections to Parliament and state assemblies have been suspended. Meetings of Parliament and state assemblies have also been suspended while the emergency is in force. –  FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

