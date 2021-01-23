ANWAR THE ONE TO ‘MATI’ THE MOST IN GE15 – YET HE STILL WANTS TO HOLD UP THE TRAIN BY DEMANDING TO BE PM: IN PN VS BN VS PH – UMNO TO GAIN MOST DUE TO ITS STRONG MACHINERY, WHILE PH WILL ‘SEE ITS ALREADY MEAGRE MALAY VOTES FURTHER CANNIBALIZED’

Three-way tussle could make GE15 messy affair, say analysts

KUALA LUMPUR — The battle lines forming between the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) and rivals Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) could make the contest for the 15th general election more unpredictable, political analysts said.

Senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs Oh Ei Sun said that in such a scenario, Umno stood to gain the most and PH would benefit the least.

“Umno with its juggernaut of election machinery would still benefit most from such multi-cornered fights, followed by a PAS-Bersatu coalition, and lastly PH, which would see its already meagre Malay votes further cannibalised by the above Malay-centric parties,’’ he said.

Currently, PN consists of Bersatu, PAS, STAR and SAPP that have a combined 50 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, compared to Barisan Nasional, which consist of Umno, MCA, MIC, and PBRS that collectively have 42 seats.

PH now has 91 divided among PKR, DAP and Amanah.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) geostrategist Professor Azmi Hassan believed that if Umno-BN and PN do not end up on the same side, they would more likely hurt each other’s chances than challenge PH.

He said this was because they would be contesting for the same Malay vote whereas PH would have a relatively stable support base among non-Malays.

“It does not matter if the seats are of Malay majority or otherwise, PH will be the big winner,’’ he said.

Towards that end, KSI Strategic Institute economic adviser and political analyst Hoo Ke Ping said it would be a poor strategy for the Malay parties to split their supporters.

“The facts are there. In the past election, PAS had managed to take away 10 to 30 per cent of Malay votes away from Umno and BN in each respective seat they contested.

“They should not go up against each other,’’ he said.

An Umno insider agreed, saying that his party and PAS concluded that working together through Muafakat Nasional could allow them to win in at least 30 more seats.

“We could draw to the same result or even worse if the same scenarios are repeated. Even when PN was just formed several months back, there were already strong calls from the grassroots for us to instead have an election and not to negotiate with any party.

“However, a free-for-all general election would not benefit Umno. The projected numbers then, just don’t add up for the party or even anyone else for that matter,’’ said the source. – MALAY MAIL

Nik Nazmi brushes off defection of Gombak PKR members to Bersatu

PKR’s Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has brushed off the defection of a handful of Gombak PKR members to Bersatu as a small minority, saying PKR has grown substantially since last year’s Sheraton Move that triggered the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal government. “This is a small minority. The party membership has grown by leaps and bounds since the Sheraton Move. “All party members who subscribe to our multiracial and reformist ideals will stay loyal. “This applies especially to the non-Malay membership who cannot relate to Bersatu,” the Setiawangsa MP told Malaysiakini. Nik Nazmi was reacting to the announcement on Facebook last night by Azmin Ali loyalist Hilman Idham that Gombak PKR vice-chairperson Dave Lee Kean Aun and a number of Chinese community leaders had left the party to join Bersatu. “They have taken the right step in joining Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional. “We welcome the participation of Dave Lee and his compatriots to strengthen the work of campaigning for the people in the Gombak Parliamentary constituency. “Hopefully the service to the community will continue to be mobilised in an intact and progressive manner,” said Hilman, who is the Gombak Setia state assemblyperson. PKR’s Wangsa Maju MP Tan Yee Kew was not impressed by Hilman’s announcement. “Who is Dave Lee? I have not heard of him before. “There are many opportunists in politics and the earlier they leave the party, the better. Now Gombak PKR can focus on rebuilding the party organisation there,” she said. Bersatu, which was initially formed by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and current prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, as a party for Malay rights, opened its doors to other races last year, with ex-PKR MP Edmund Santhara Kumar joining as an associate member. Two months ago, at its third annual general assembly, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin announced that the party unanimously approved a proposal to set up a new wing for its non-Bumiputera associate members. Azmin is a three-term incumbent MP in Gombak, having first been elected in 2008. However, his support in the constituency is seen as shaky, ever since he defected from PKR to Bersatu. Last July, Azmin was accused of turning his back on Umno and PAS in Selangor after holding development coordination meetings at the state and district levels without both the parties. This resulted in Gombak Umno division chief Megat Zulkarnain Omardin and Gombak PAS leader Salehuddin Mohd Nasir saying they would only cooperate with each other based on the Muafakat Nasional bilateral agreement. MKINI MALAY MAIL / MKINI

