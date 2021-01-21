AS EXPECTED, MCO 2.0 EXTENDED TO FEB 4 FOR FT & 6 STATES – NOW WHOLE NATION ON SAME LOCKDOWN TIMELINE – AS COVID-19 RAGES ON WITH 3,170 NEW CASES & RECORD-HIGH NUMBER OF CRITICALLY-ILL PATIENTS

Those affected are the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan, and the states of Selangor, Malacca, Johor, Penang, Kelantan, and Sabah.

This will streamline the time period of the order for all states under the MCO 2.0, except for Sarawak.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the extension is due to the rising cases of Covid-19.

Covid-19 (Jan 21): 3,170 new cases, record-high are critically ill

The Health Ministry today reported 3,170 new Covid-19 cases, while a record-high number of patients are critically ill.

Selangor and Kuala Lumpur still have the highest number of cases, but together only account for 35.4 percent of the new cases.

This is because 11 other states are also reporting triple-digit case numbers today.

There has also been a surge in cases in Perak, with 245 cases reported today. It reported 170 cases yesterday and 135 cases on the day before, and its previous record was 241 cases on Jan 12.

There are eight imported cases, while the remaining 3,162 are locally transmitted. Of the local cases, 78.3 percent involve Malaysian citizens, while 21.7 percent are non-citizens.

Leading indicators:

Active cases: 41,755↑ (668 more than the previous day, new record)

Patients in ICU: 260↑ (14 more than the previous day, new record)

Intubated patients: 103↑ (7 more than the previous day, new record)

Deaths: 12