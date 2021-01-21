AS EXPECTED, MCO 2.0 EXTENDED TO FEB 4 FOR FT & 6 STATES – NOW WHOLE NATION ON SAME LOCKDOWN TIMELINE – AS COVID-19 RAGES ON WITH 3,170 NEW CASES & RECORD-HIGH NUMBER OF CRITICALLY-ILL PATIENTS

Those affected are the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan, and the states of Selangor, Malacca, Johor, Penang, Kelantan, and Sabah.
This will streamline the time period of the order for all states under the MCO 2.0, except for Sarawak.
Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the extension is due to the rising cases of Covid-19.
Covid-19 (Jan 21): 3,170 new cases, record-high are critically ill
The Health Ministry today reported 3,170 new Covid-19 cases, while a record-high number of patients are critically ill.
Selangor and Kuala Lumpur still have the highest number of cases, but together only account for 35.4 percent of the new cases.
This is because 11 other states are also reporting triple-digit case numbers today.
There has also been a surge in cases in Perak, with 245 cases reported today. It reported 170 cases yesterday and 135 cases on the day before, and its previous record was 241 cases on Jan 12.
Leading indicators:
- Active cases: 41,755↑ (668 more than the previous day, new record)
- Patients in ICU: 260↑ (14 more than the previous day, new record)
- Intubated patients: 103↑ (7 more than the previous day, new record)
- Deaths: 12
Existing clusters: 101
New clusters (Terolak, Pasar Borong KL 2): 20
Close contacts: 189
Imported: 5
Other screenings: 261
Selangor (545)
Existing clusters: 23
New clusters (Jalan Kelapa, Jalan Canang Emas): 20
Close contacts: 263
Imported: 1
Other screenings: 238
Johor (423)
Existing clusters: 43
New clusters (Jalan Sempadan, Tampoi Tujuh, Seri Bayu): 53
Close contacts: 219
Imported: 1
Other screenings: 107
Sabah (401)
Existing clusters: 18
New clusters (Ladang Sebrang, Silimpopon): 14
Close contacts: 245
Imported: 1
Other screenings: 123
Perak (245)
Existing clusters: 9
New clusters (Taman Sejahtera, Jalan Slim, Kota Muhibbah): 57
Close contacts: 121
Other screenings: 58
Penang (171)
Existing clusters: 31
New clusters (Mandin Jaya): 21
Close contacts: 54
Other screenings: 65
Kedah (156)
Existing clusters: 15
New clusters (Orion, Gunung Raya): 7
Close contacts: 76
Other screenings: 58
Kelantan (135)
Existing clusters: 14
Close contacts: 88
Other screenings: 33
Sarawak (132)
Existing clusters: 100
Close contacts: 3
Other screenings: 29
Malacca (106)
Existing clusters: 12
Close contacts: 51
Other screenings: 43
Negeri Sembilan (102)
Existing clusters: 13
Close contacts: 55
Other screenings: 34
Terengganu (57)
Existing clusters: 7
New clusters (Kampung Tanah Merah): 4
Close contacts: 22
Other screenings: 24
Pahang (48)
Existing clusters: 3
Close contacts: 28
Other screenings: 17
Putrajaya (33)
Existing clusters: 1
Close contacts: 21
Other screenings: 11
Labuan (32)
Existing clusters: 16
Close contacts: 8
Other screenings: 8
Perlis (8)
Close contacts: 6
Other screenings: 2
Deaths
Covid-19 fatalities have been reported in six states – Johor (4), Selangor (3), Sabah (2), Negeri Sembilan (1), Perak (1), and Sarawak (1).
The cumulative Covid-19 death toll for the Klang Valley stood at 146 or 22.7 percent of the national total (642).
Details of the deceased are as follows:
Patient 137,577 – Female, 61, passed away at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan
Patient 156,799 – Male, 82, passed away and the body was sent to to Lahad Datu Hospital, Sabah.
Patient 160,053 – Female, 81, passed away and the body was sent to Lahad Datu Hospital, Sabah
Patient 160,618 – Male, 81, passed away at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital, Muar, Johor
Patient 160,619 – Male, 72, passed away at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Bahru, Johor
Patient 161,008 – Male, 47, passed away at the Taiping Hospital, Perak
Patient 164,136 – Male, 68, passed away at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital, Muar, Johor
Patient 166,438 – Male, 67, passed away at the Tanjung Karang Hospital, Kuala Selangor, Selangor
Patient 166,751 – Female, 84, passed away at the Kajang Hospital, Selangor
Patient 166,753 – Female, 53, passed away at the Kajang Hospital, Selangor
Patient 168,137 – Male, 79, passed away at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Bahru, Johor
Patient 168,918 – Male, 51, passed away at the Miri Hospital, Sarawak
