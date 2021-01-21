‘UMNO’S STAND IS TO DEFEAT DAP’: REALLY? BUT WHY WOULD THE CHINESE WANT TO VOTE FOR A PARTY AS RACIST AS UMNO – INDEED, WITH SUCH DAFT THINKERS AS STRATEGISTS, UMNO’S DREAM OF BECOMING TOP DOG AGAIN IS AS GOOD AS A SNOWBALL’S IN HELL

PETALING JAYA: Umno, PPBM and PAS need to find common ground before the 15th general election (GE15), Umno Supreme Council member Mohd Razlan Rafii said.

He said the three Malay parties should put aside their differences and ego to ensure victory in the next election.

“The Malays have to stand united to ensure stability in the country.

“If it is still divided, the country will not be stable, like what happened during Barisan Nasional’s era,” he told FMT.

He was responding to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s comment who had said the majority of Umno leaders were in favour of working with PPBM as part of the Muafakat Nasional alliance, even though there was conflict between the two parties, especially at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, Razlan reminded PPBM to be sincere in working together and urged them to stop all attempts at “stealing” Umno members.

“Stop the practice of stealing Umno and PAS members. This issue causes dissatisfaction among grassroots towards PPBM.”

He added that Umno’s official stand remains unchanged, which is to defeat DAP and its allies.

Earlier this month, a majority of the 191 Umno party divisions passed resolutions calling for Umno to withdraw its cooperation with PPBM.

As a result, the Umno Supreme Council said any decision on the party’s support for PPBM was to be finalised at its annual general assembly, which was scheduled to be held on Jan 31 but has since been postponed due to the movement control order and the emergency.

