EMERGENCY OR NOT, MUHYIDDIN A STEP AWAY FROM A REVOLT – UMNO GRASSROOTS WILL RISE UP & OVERTHROW ‘TRAITORS’ ANNUAR MUSA, HISHAM, KHAIRY & AZALINA IF THEIR VOICES ARE SUPPRESSED – ‘IF UMNO WANTS TO REMAIN RELEVANT, THEY NEED TO CONTINUE THE FIGHT’

PETALING JAYA: Umno must champion the voice of the party’s grassroots even though its general assembly, scheduled for Jan 31, has been postponed due to the movement control order (MCO).

Awang Azman Pawi, from Universiti Malaya, said the motion to sever ties with PPBM was raised by the grassroots and was to have been brought to the party’s general assembly to be endorsed.

However, the 2020 Umno general assembly was postponed again after the emergency and the MCO announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin last week.

“If Umno wants to remain relevant, they need to continue the fight as a matter of principle.

“Umno’s voice needs to resonate louder, not only at the party level, but also within pro-Umno activists in non-governmental organisations as well as Umno institutions to have a bigger impact,” he told FMT.

The Umno Supreme Council was previously reported to have discussed all the motions raised by the 189 divisions in detail.

This included the motion for Umno to sever ties with PPBM for the 15th general election and to maintain cooperation with PAS through Muafakat Nasional.

Awang Azman said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s reputation would not be affected if the party decides to sever ties with PPBM even during this emergency, which ends on Aug 1.

“The Umno Supreme Council had previously already decided not only to withdraw cooperation from PPBM, but to consider leaving PN (Perikatan Nasional) if the cooperation does not benefit BN (Barisan Nasional),” he said.

Awang Azman said there was no doubt that Umno grassroots viewed the declaration of emergency as a way to weaken the party, although the government said it was aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Political analyst Azmi Hassan, on the other hand, said during an emergency, extreme political activities should not be continued even though the Umno grassroots had expressed their wish to sever ties with PPBM.

“In the current situation, when the pandemic is out of control, the Umno leadership needs to set an example by maintaining the status quo.

“Even if the Umno leadership decides to withdraw support from PN, it will not change the political scenario due to the emergency status,” he said.

Azmi said Umno leaders who often urged the party to “divorce” PPBM should wait until the emergency ends.

“Pressure on PN will make PPBM leaders make drastic decisions.

“Do not forget, the declaration of emergency by the prime minister is due to the insistence that Parliament be dissolved earlier,” Azmi said.

He said Umno leaders need to set a good example by helping “to calm the political temperature”.

