EX-HEALTH MINISTER DR DZUL, ANTHONY LOKE & SAIFUDDIN PICKED TO ADVISE AGONG ON WHEN TO END MUHYIDDIN’S ILL-ADVISED STATE OF EMERGENCY

THE opposition has submitted three names to be considered for the independent committee that will recommend to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on when to end the state of emergency.

Pakatan Harapan named former health minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (Amanah), former transport minister Anthony Loke (DAP) and former domestic trade and consumer affairs minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (PKR).

Saifuddin, who is PH secretary-general, submitted the names to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Takiyuddin Hassan today, the coalition said in a statement.

However, PH is still against the emergency proclamation on grounds that is unnecessary to fight the Covid-19 pandemic since the whole country, except Sarawak, is under the movement-control order (MCO).

“The participation of opposition representatives in this independent committee does not change our stance that the reasons given by the prime minister regarding the need for emergency are unacceptable,” the statement read.

The statement was undersigned by PH presidential council members Loke, Saifuddin and Amanah’s Hatta Ramli.

PH also urged the lifting of the emergency soon and Parliament to reconvene immediately.

“We as well as the majority of members of parliament also remain of the view that this emergency needs to be ended and Parliament needs to convene immediately,” the trio said.

Umno lawmakers have also urged for Parliament to reconvene and have rubbished the idea of an emergency.

The state of emergency postpones all Parliament and state assembly sittings until August and ultimately gives Muhyiddin Yassin and his cabinet absolute power for the time being.

Observers have noted that the Perikatan Nasional government pushed for the emergency to ensure the longevity of Muhyiddin’s administration despite not having a majority.

