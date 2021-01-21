LUCKY ESCAPE FOR NAJIB & ZAHID – UMNO’S POWER DUO TEST NEGATIVE FOR COVID-19 – DESPITE CLOSE CONTACT WITH TAJUDDIN, NAZRI

After several positive cases linked to Umno politicians, party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former president Najib Abdul Razak both tested negative today.

They got tested after coming into close contact with Umno Supreme Council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who has been infected by the virus.

Taking to Facebook, Zahid said his wife was informed of the news at 7.44am today.

“After being screened at the Avisena Hospital in Shah Alam, I also isolated myself from my wife, children and grandchildren, according to the standard operating procedure.

“I pray that all of you will take care of your health and break the Covid-19 chain,” said the Bagan Datoh MP.

Najib, meanwhile, said this was his 15th time taking a swab test.

It is understood that Zahid, Najib and Tajuddin were present during a meeting held at Lvl 8 of the Umno headquarters in PWTC, Kuala Lumpur, on Monday.

Others present were a small group of Umno division chiefs said to be aligned to Najib.

Tajuddin tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, prompting Zahid and others who attended the meeting, as well as another group of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd staff, to be screened.

Tajuddin himself was a close contact of another Umno leader who tested positive for Covid-19, Nazri Abdul Aziz, at the latter’s press conference on Jan 12.

MKINI

