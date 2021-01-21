DON’T BE SO BOORISH! EVEN NAJIB SCOLDS PAS’ KEDAH MB FOR CANCELLING THAIPUSAM HOLIDAY – BUT SAD TO SAY HIS ‘1MALAYSIA’ HAS BECOME A JOKE THANKS TO HIS 1MDB SCANDALS – AND UNDER MUHYIDDIN & HADI, THERE’S NOW ONLY ‘1 MALAY-SAJA’

THERE is no need for Kedah to cancel the Thaipusam public holiday to prevent large gatherings because there are already movement restrictions in place for that, said former prime minister Najib Razak.

“For a long time now, Thaipusam has been declared a public holiday in many states and there is no need to change that now; families can just celebrate at home this year,” he said today on Facebook

“Let’s keep this tradition. We are 1Malaysia.”

Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor announced yesterday that the public holiday was cancelled as the movement control order prohibited large-scale celebrations.

The move drew criticism from Indian leaders Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan and Penang Deputy Chief Minister P. Ramasamy.

In separate statements, they said it was unnecessary to declare Thaipusam a non-public holiday just because the coronavirus crisis has made the traditional large celebrations impossible.

Saravanan, who is the MIC deputy president, said as a member of the ruling coalition, the PAS government should have consulted the Indian representatives in the federal government before coming to such a decision.

He said MIC would have opposed the decision if it had been consulted.

Saravanan said the decision could hurt Perikatan Nasional in elections as there was a sizeable Indian community in Kedah.

DAP’s Ramasamy also objected to the PAS decision.

He said although the festivities were cancelled, that did not negate the religious significance of Thaipusam.

Penang, which traditionally marks Thaipusam on a grand scale, has cancelled the chariot processions which draw up to three million people to the streets of George Town.

Festivities have also been called off at Batu Caves where the country’s largest Thaipusam gathering takes place every year.

However, unlike Kedah, Penang and Selangor have not cancelled the public holiday.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

