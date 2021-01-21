IN MALAYSIA – THE NIGHTMARE BECOMES REALITY – EXTREMIST PAS SHOWS HOW IT’LL WRECK THE COUNTRY NOW THAT IT’S IN POWER – KILLING THE ‘ECONOMIC EAGLE’ THAT LAYS THE GOLDEN EGGS & BULLYING NON-MUSLIMS WITH IMPUNITY IN THE NAME OF MALAY ‘SHOW OF POWER’ & ‘UNITY’

GEORGE TOWN: An environmental NGO is up in arms over plans to reclaim close to 2,000 acres of land in the waters off Langkawi, Kedah, saying it will rob the island of its natural charm and pristine waters.

Sahabat Alam Malaysia’s (SAM) representative in Kedah, Mohd Azmi Hamid, said there should be no reclamation off Langkawi, as it would be akin to killing the goose that laid the golden eggs – the natural beauty of the island.

He was commenting on Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s revelation that his government will partner with a KL-based company to carry out the project in 10 to 15 years’ time off Padang Mat Sirat.

Speaking to FMT, Azmi said reclamation projects would shock the marine ecosystem and precious mangrove forests in the long run.

Azmi said that besides the environmental impact, the social impact would be heavy, too.

“Fishermen will inevitably lose as their catch would dwindle. Will locals be able to afford a home on the new island to be created or would they have to give way to outsiders?” he asked.

Azmi said the Kedah government ought to explain the rationale for having such a project and whether the relevant approvals had been obtained from the Department of Environment (DoE).

‘Kedah needs a rethink’

Meanwhile, SAM president Meenakshi Raman said the reclamation came as a shock, as Kedah was blessed with plenty of land.

She said the state must consider the financial implications of carrying out such a big project.

“We regret the proposed projects by the Kedah government to date, from its rare earth elements exploration, logging and now, reclamation. There is madness in the current thinking.

“We ought to learn from mega failures of reclamation, with plenty of obvious examples not far away. Just because investors come to tempt you, you cannot commit to building a white elephant.

“We urge a rethink. Money should be going to environmentally sound, socially useful projects, not wasteful ones.”

Yesterday, the Kedah government revealed a plan to reclaim an island off the waters of Langkawi and later turning it into a mixed development area worth RM40 billion in gross development value.

It signed a joint-venture with Kuala Lumpur-based Widad Business Group Sdn Bhd (WBG) for the project planned for Padang Mat Sirat near the airport.

The project would span 1,979 acres, of which 90% would be an artificial island off the waters there. Once completed, it would have high-end developments such as hotels, offices and business towers, shopping complexes, hospitals and universities. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

