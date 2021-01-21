BOMBSHELL – BLOOD ON MUHYIDDIN’S HANDS? WHATEVER HIS INCOMPETENT & CLUELESS REGIME DOES NOW IS TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE – DOCTORS MAY HAVE TO DECIDE WHO GETS TO LIVE & WHO TO BE LEFT TO DIE – AS HEALTH RESOURCES SHRIVEL UP IN COVID-19 MESS-UP

Blood On Incompetent Muhyiddin Regime’s Hands – Doctors May Have To Decide Who Can Live And Who Dies

As early as March 2020, medical experts and leaders in Washington quietly debated a plan to decide who gets care when hospitals fill up. It might be a morally troubled question, but a valid argument as a result of a crisis in Italy. An Italian crisis management team in Turin had proposed that Coronavirus victims will be denied access to intensive care if they are aged 80 or more or in poor health.

Essentially, some unfortunate patients denied intensive care will in effect be left to die. As the outbreak continued to spread in Italy, doctors had no choice but to determine which patients receive treatment in intensive care and which do not due to lack of beds and facilities. The protocol will also take into consideration the ability of the patient to recover from resuscitation.

Now the same problem in Italy may hit another country – Malaysia. In terms of total Covid-19 cases per 1-million populations, the country is the worst in Southeast Asia. As of 19 January, Malaysia recorded 5,074 cases per million population, worse than the Philippines (4,583 cases) and even Indonesia (3,371 cases). There were 619 deaths as of yesterday.

The Health Ministry also revealed that the percentage of Coronavirus patients classified as “serious” (categories four and five) in government hospitals has also increased fivefold from 3% to 15%. Naturally, as a result of an increase in the number of Category 4 and 5 patients, the death rate due to Covid-19 is also on the rise. This means those in ICU could potentially die.

But the best part was the reports that in the state of Selangor alone, more than 6,000 close contacts a day cannot be traced due to a lack of resources. This invites the burning question of the relevance of the MySejahtera app in contact tracing if the bloated civil servants cannot be fully mobilized to help trace and contain the pandemic.

Today (20 Jan), Malaysia reported additional 4,008 new Covid-19 cases, boosting the total number of infections to 169,379, of which 41,087 (from yesterday’s 39,464) are considered infectious or active. There are currently 246 patients (an increase from 238 yesterday) in the intensive care unit (ICU), of which 96 require respiratory support. A new 11 deaths pushes the number of fatalities to 630.

About 2 weeks ago (Jan 7), the country saw the total number of infected escalated to 128,465 cases, where active cases were 25,221 and deaths hit 521. It means in less than 14 days today, new Covid-19 cases has increased by a third or 32%, while active cases shot by a whopping 63%. In the same period, the death toll has jumped by 21%.

Going by the same rate, the situation will definitely get worse moving forward. Malaysia is experiencing an exponential growth in terms of new infections, new active cases and new death toll. And it appears what happened in Italy some 10 months ago may repeat itself in this country due to the clueless, incompetent and arrogant backdoor government of Perikatan Nasional.

Back in March 2020, more than 1,000 people in Italy, the epicentre of the outbreak, have died from the virus. The country saw its 5,090 intensive care beds quickly overwhelmed by 15,000 patients, forcing it to scramble to create new bed capacity in private clinics, nursing homes and even in tents. Interestingly, this is the same thing that Malaysia tries to do now – hunting for beds from private hospitals.

Two days ago (Jan 18), Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 1,138 beds – including 70 critical care beds – in 97 private hospitals across the country will be used to treat Coronavirus patients. The government’s available patient beds – 28,674 recorded on 28 Dec, 2020 – have long been surpassed. That’s why Dr Noor admitted that the public healthcare system has gone havoc.

However, even with the reinforcement of 1,138 beds from the private hospitals, the beds capacity is still insufficient to cater for the 41,087 infectious or active Covid-19 cases. Running like a headless chicken, the incompetent Ministry of Health does not dare disclose if important resources like ventilators, protective equipment and even medical staff are in sufficient stock.

In a televised address on Jan 11 to announce the MCO 2.0 lockdown, the power-hungry Muhyiddin finally admitted the healthcare system is about to collapse – can no longer cope with over 2,000 new cases per day. The traitor who betrayed his own Pakatan Harapan government said 15 government hospitals are seeing utilisation rates of more than 70% of non-intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

Apparently, Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) and Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) had reached 100% usage of beds in intensive care units, while Sungai Buloh Hospital has reached 83% of its total capacity. To make matters worse, more than 1,450 medical officers or frontliners at hospitals nationwide have been infected or ordered to undergo quarantine.

The current third wave, triggered by Muhyiddin’s second coup to snatch power in the state of Sabah, has been spreading like wildfire since Sept, 2020. Hilariously, Muhyiddin confessed that under his leadership, Malaysia recorded more than 100 deaths per month from October to December, compared with between 2 and 59 deaths per month between March and September 2020.

Not only has the backdoor government been in denial since the Sabah election in Sept, 2020, but also that the incompetent regime has wasted valuable time for the last 4 months. The same health ministry irresponsibly insisted in Dec, 2020 that the Covid-19 situation in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya was under control, despite more than 100 deaths every month.

In what appears to be an attempt to both keep the Covid-19 cases artificially low and hide its inefficiency, the Ministry of Health issued a new order to only test those with Coronavirus symptoms. The United States have actually discovered that the transmission from asymptomatic individuals – those without any symptoms – accounted for 59% of all Covid-19 transmissions.

The new directives from Dr Noor Hisham also said only a number of samples would be taken in terms of contact tracing involving a cluster. The Health Ministry argued that it would suffice to take 20 samples if the number of exposed people in the cluster is less than 50. And if the number exceeds 50, then the ministry would take 30 samples, or 10%, whichever is lower.

Still, not only a half-baked MCO 2.0 lockdown was introduced, where almost every sector of business is allowed to operate with only a minor adjustment in operating hour for restaurants, but also the emergence of the “Minister Cluster”. There are an increasing number of ministers being tested positive for Covid-19 – suggesting that arrogant ministers have been ignoring the SOPs.

Multiple reports have revealed how ministers, who probably thought they were invincible and untouchable, continue flouting Covid-19 standard operating procedures by having feasts and meeting in close proximity even during the MCO 2.0 lockdown. It was already bad that the illegitimate power-crazy government spread the virus during the Sabah state election in September.

It became worse when the same incompetent government allowed movement across states and districts nationwide in December, even after knowing very well more than 100 Covid-19 deaths per month since October. Whatever Muhyiddin regime is trying to do now is too little, too late. Soon, it is feared that doctors will have to decide who can live and who dies.

FINANCE TWITTER

