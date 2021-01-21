‘INDIAN REPRESENTATIVE’ IN MUHYIDDIN’S GOVT MIC WHIMPERS, AZMIN CARTEL SILENT – AS ARROGANT PAS CANCELS THAIPUSAM HOLIDAY IN KEDAH

PETALING JAYA: The PAS-led Kedah government’s decision to cancel the Thaipusam public holiday in the state reeks of arrogance and ignorance, says a federal minister.

Human Resources Minister M Saravanan also warned that the move would hurt the ruling coalition in the next general election.

Saravanan said that while he was aware that declaring the Thaipusam holiday was the state’s prerogative, coming out with such a ruling showed the arrogance of the Kedah government.

Declaring that there will be no public holiday in the state for Thaipusam this year because Hindus were not allowed to gather at temples for the festival due to the Covid-19 pandemic was “unacceptable”, he said.

“Just because we cannot go to the temple does not mean we cannot celebrate it at home.

“Malaysian Hindus are clearly upset and disturbed with the announcement by the menteri besar as it is a festival celebrated by Hindus,” he said in a statement.

Earlier today, Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor declared there would be no public holiday for Thaipusam in the state this year, since all activities in the festival had been cancelled because of the movement control order.

Saravanan, who is also the MIC deputy president, said the ruling Perikatan Nasional comprised various parties and the menteri mesar “must remember that his party PAS is also a member of the coalition”.

Any decision such as the one announced today should have been made after consulting the Indian representative in the federal government, which is the MIC.

“I can vouch that MIC was never consulted on this move. MIC would not have allowed for such a decision to be implemented.”

Saravanan went on to say that the PAS-government in Kedah must realise that there are constituencies in the state which have a sizeable Indian and Hindu electorate.

This move, he said, will definitely cause anger and frustration among Hindus in Kedah.

“The move will also hurt the ruling coalition at the general election as this wound will be hard to heal.”