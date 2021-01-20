JAWDROPPING 4,008 NEW CASES – AMID RECORD HIGH NUMBER OF CLUSTERS DETECTED IN 8 STATES, KL

The Health Ministry today reported 4,008 new Covid-19 cases, with Sarawak registering a record 203 new cases.

The Klang Valley accounted for 48 percent of new cases followed by Johor (11.7 percent) and Sabah (10.1 percent).

Malaysians made up 70 percent of the new cases.

Leading indicators:

Active cases: 41,087↑ (1,623 more than the previous day, new record)

Patients in ICU: 246↑ (8 more than the previous day)

Intubated patients: 96 (unchanged)

Deaths: 11

New cases by states at a glance:

Selangor (1,391)

Existing clusters: 525

New clusters: 72 (Bestari Rantau, Tapak Bina Jalan Abdul Aziz)

Close contacts: 464

Imported: 1

Other screenings: 329

Kuala Lumpur (513)

Existing clusters: 137

New clusters: 15 (Jalan Sejahtera)

Close contacts: 213

Imported: 4

Other screenings: 144

Johor (470)

Existing clusters: 136

New clusters: 62 (Tapak Bina Jalan Digital, Jalan Niaga, Tampoi Lima dan Jalan Seroja)

Close contacts: 180

Other screenings: 92

Sabah (406)

Existing clusters: 10

New clusters: 10 (Jalan KKIP Selatan, Kampung Balibata;)

Close contacts: 264

Other screenings: 122

Sarawak (203)

Existing clusters: 141

Other screenings: 62

Negeri Sembilan (176)

Existing clusters: 78

New clusters: 4 (Batu Enam, Persiaran Tasek)

Close contacts: 52

Other screenings: 42

Perak (170)

Existing clusters: 23

Close contacts: 97

Other screenings: 50

Kedah (142)

Existing clusters: 16

Close contacts: 72

Other screenings: 54

Malacca (132)

Existing clusters: 19

New cluster: 10 (Tapak Bina Bukit Sebukor, Jalan Usaha)

Close contacts: 86

Other screenings: 17

Pulau Pinang (124)

Existing clusters: 38

Close contacts: 53

Other screenings: 33

Kelantan (121)

Existing clusters: 19

Close contacts: 84

Other screenings: 18

Terengganu (81)

Existing clusters: 17

Close contacts: 44

Other screenings: 20

Pahang (52)

Existing clusters: 13

New clusters: 15 (Sawmill Luit, Bukit Gelugor)

Close contacts: 21

Other screenings: 3

Putrajaya (23)

Close contacts: 14

Other screenings: 9

Perlis (3)

Other screenings: 3

Labuan (1)

Existing cluster: 1

Deaths

There were four deaths reported in Selangor, three in Johor and Sabah respectively and one in Sabah.

The cumulative Covid-19 death toll for the Klang Valley stood at 143 or 22.7 percent of the national total (630).

Details of the deceased are as follows:

Patient 70,532 – Female, 70, passed away at the Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan [Sabah]

Patient 123,243 – Male, 77, passed away at the Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan [Sabah]

Patient 158,167 – Male, 42, passed away at the Miri Hospital [Sarawak]

Patient 159,614 – Male, 60, passed away at the Selayang Hospital [Selangor]

Patient 162,031 – Male, 68, passed away at the Sungai Buloh Hospital [Selangor]

Patient 162,911 – Male, 81, passed away at the Sungai Buloh Hospital [Selangor]

Patient 162,917 – Male, 54, passed away at theJenazah dibawa ke Kajang Hospital [Selangor]

Patient 163,340 – Female, 90, passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kota Kinabalu [Sabah]

Patient 164,352 – Female, 69, passed away at the Kota Tinggi Hospital [Johor]

Patient 160,640 – Foreign female, 69, passed away at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital, Kluang [Johor]

Patient 164,328 – Foreign female, 72, passed away at the Sultan Ismail Hospital, Johor Bahru [Johor]

Clusters

The Health Ministry is currently monitoring 318 active Covid-19 clusters of which 84 had new cases today.

The move active cluster is the Tapak Bina Muda cluster (237 new cases), which originated in Kuala Lumpur and has been active since early December. MKINI