MINISTER MUSTAPA STILL IN HOSPITAL AFTER 11 DAYS – LUNGS STILL NEED TREATMENT

MINISTER in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed is still in hospital as doctors want to treat his lungs.

In a Facebook post today, the Jeli MP said that despite receiving 11 days treatment, doctors didn’t discharge him because they still needed to treat his lungs.

“My condition has improved a bit but the doctor did not allow me to return home because treatment for my lungs has not been completed.

“Otherwise, my oxygen level, blood pressure and overall blood count are okay; even my food intake is okay although my appetite has not returned 100%,” he wrote.

The Jeli MP took the opportunity to thank the staff at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Baru, whom he said have worked tirelessly.

He also thanked his family members, friends and members of the public who had sent him messages, greetings and for holding him in prayer.

Mustapa, also fondly known as Tok Pa, advised his friends in the political sphere to reduce their politicking during such trying times.

He asked them to heed the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to save people’s lives and secure their livelihoods.

He also urged the public to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) and advised them not to take Covid-19 lightly.

“Covid-19 is still a big threat as our hospitals and ICUs are getting full.

“Public need to comply 100% with SOP and law enforcement should not compromise.

“The people and enforcement must take the instructions of Ismail Sabri (Defence Minister) and Dr Noor Hisham (Health Director-General) seriously,” he said.

Mustapa tested positive for Covid-19 on January 9, three days after attending a Bersatu meeting in which Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and several other cabinet members were also present.

.