ANWAR TRYING TO IMPLY ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ FOR HIMSELF AGAIN? ‘A MAJORITY OF MPs’ MAY HAVE SUBMITTED LETTERS TO KING CALLING FOR EMERGENCY ORDER TO BE RESCINDED – BUT IT’S NOT IN THE FORM OF A SINGLE GRANDIOSE JOINT ‘BIPARTISAN APPEAL’ THAT ANWAR MIGHT TRY TO INSINUATE HE SPEARHEADED

A majority of MPs submitted letter to the King, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed a majority of members of parliament have submitted a letter urging Yang di-Pertuan

Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to reconsider the recently declared state of emergency.

Without stating the number of MPs involved, he said the letter was to seek the kindness and wisdom of the King to review the reasons presented by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in justifying the need to proclaim a state of emergency.

“We are not against it, but we are appealing for His Majesty to reconsider the reasons given by the prime minister which are deemed unreasonable,” he said, adding the letters were submitted yesterday.

He told newsmen about the matter during a media conference through Zoom today.

He also appealed to the King to allow the sitting of Parliament to be held at the soonest.

He said it is not against the state of emergency to hold Parliamentary sessions, because he claimed such a thing is allowed based on the Constitution.

This, he said, could be done via a decree by the King himself.

He said this issue is important because Parliament provides a platform for check and balance on the government’s initiatives to combat the pandemic.

“Why can’t it (Parliament) be held? People ask, kindergartens are operating, so we question, why not Parliament sessions.

“MPs are responsible to voice the people’s pleas, on the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), on bank loans and other matters.

“Parliament is the right place to do so, where the ministers can listen and respond in front of all,” he said.

On the participation of opposition MPs to join the special independent committee, of which its function is to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the state of emergency, Anwar confirmed the names will be submitted later today to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

However, he said the inclusion of opposition MPs in the special independent committee would not solve issues during the pandemic.

“It will not be the same as having Parliament (in session). It (special committee) is only to provide advice.”

However, Anwar assured the government that the opposition “will cooperate” in the selection of MPs from its side to be part of the special independent committee.

Earlier this month, the king agreed to proclaim a state of emergency nationwide until Aug 1 to combat the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.

This was decided after the king’s audience with Muhyiddin at Istana Negara, and after briefings by top government officials.

The matter had also taken into account consultations involving the King and other Malay rulers.

The proclamation of emergency was based on Clause 1 under Article 150 of the Federal Constitution. NST

