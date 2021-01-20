ANWAR TRYING TO IMPLY ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ FOR HIMSELF AGAIN? ‘A MAJORITY OF MPs’ MAY HAVE SUBMITTED LETTERS TO KING CALLING FOR EMERGENCY ORDER TO BE RESCINDED – BUT IT’S NOT IN THE FORM OF A SINGLE GRANDIOSE JOINT ‘BIPARTISAN APPEAL’ THAT ANWAR MIGHT TRY TO INSINUATE HE SPEARHEADED

A majority of MPs submitted letter to the King, says Anwar
KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed a majority of members of parliament have submitted a letter urging Yang di-Pertuan
Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to reconsider the recently declared state of emergency.
Without stating the number of MPs involved, he said the letter was to seek the kindness and wisdom of the King to review the reasons presented by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in justifying the need to proclaim a state of emergency.
“We are not against it, but we are appealing for His Majesty to reconsider the reasons given by the prime minister which are deemed unreasonable,” he said, adding the letters were submitted yesterday.
He told newsmen about the matter during a media conference through Zoom today.
He also appealed to the King to allow the sitting of Parliament to be held at the soonest.
He said it is not against the state of emergency to hold Parliamentary sessions, because he claimed such a thing is allowed based on the Constitution.
This, he said, could be done via a decree by the King himself.
He said this issue is important because Parliament provides a platform for check and balance on the government’s initiatives to combat the pandemic.
“Why can’t it (Parliament) be held? People ask, kindergartens are operating, so we question, why not Parliament sessions.
“MPs are responsible to voice the people’s pleas, on the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), on bank loans and other matters.
“Parliament is the right place to do so, where the ministers can listen and respond in front of all,” he said.
On the participation of opposition MPs to join the special independent committee, of which its function is to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the state of emergency, Anwar confirmed the names will be submitted later today to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.
However, he said the inclusion of opposition MPs in the special independent committee would not solve issues during the pandemic.
“It will not be the same as having Parliament (in session). It (special committee) is only to provide advice.”
However, Anwar assured the government that the opposition “will cooperate” in the selection of MPs from its side to be part of the special independent committee.
Earlier this month, the king agreed to proclaim a state of emergency nationwide until Aug 1 to combat the worsening Covid-19 pandemic.
This was decided after the king’s audience with Muhyiddin at Istana Negara, and after briefings by top government officials.
The matter had also taken into account consultations involving the King and other Malay rulers.
The proclamation of emergency was based on Clause 1 under Article 150 of the Federal Constitution. NST
KUALA LUMPUR— Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today Pakatan Harapan and several government federal lawmakers have submitted a letter appealing for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to rescind his Proclamation of Emergency.
The PKR president alleged that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wrongly advised the Agong on the matter, and suggested that this could have been motivated by a desire to remain in power despite losing majority support in Parliament.
The letter, which also appealed for the Agong to allow Parliament to convene should the Agong insist on Emergency rule, was submitted yesterday, said Anwar, who is member of parliament for Port Dickson.
“We are not protesting, but appealing to His Royal Highness’ wisdom and hope that he would reassess and reconsider the reasons (to declare Emergency) that were given by the prime minister which are unreasonable,” Anwar said at an online press conference today.
Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah assented to the Emergency on January 11 on the advice of the prime minister, who announced the matter in a special address the next day.
Muhyiddin justified the Emergency as necessary to rein in the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Muhyiddin government later suspended all federal and state legislatures as well as elections in an Emergency Ordinance gazetted on January 13.
His critics accused the embattled prime minister of seeking the Emergency to stay in power after he lost majority support in the Lower House.
Today, Anwar claimed the Emergency will also shield Muhyiddin from criticism against his government’s inability to contain a ravaging outbreak, citing the continued surge in new Covid-19 cases.
The Opposition leader also accused the government of incompetence, which he said has deterred investments and sparked capital flight from the country.
“That is why we would like to appeal to the Agong to consider the points we have raised but should (the Agong) wish not to then we appeal that at least Parliament should be allowed to convene,” Anwar said.
Anwar argued that Article 153 of the Federal Constitution allowed for Parliament to proceed even under Emergency rule, and that suspending the legislatures was purely a way for Muhyiddin to circumvent the growing protest against his government.
“Why allow the rest to operate as usual but not Parliament?” The PKR leader asked
“That shows this government is incapable and lacks the calibre to rebut or face the counterpoints. And the danger in this is that they would be given the power to do anything they want. – MALAY MAIL
Pejuang confirmed that it has submitted its appeal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to reconsider the emergency proclamation.
The party’s pro-tem secretary-general Marzuki Yahya said the appeal letter was submitted to the palace yesterday evening.
“We appealed for His Majesty’s discretion to reconsider the emergency proclamation and made alternative proposals that can help fight the Covid-19 pandemic without an emergency,” he told Malaysiakini.
Marzuki said the letter was sent in the names of the four Pejuang MPs – Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Langkawi), Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun), Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu) and Shahruddin Md Salleh (Sri Gading).
On Jan 14, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had urged members to write to the Agong to reconsider the emergency.
The emergency took effect on Jan 11, after the ruler acceded to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s request for a state of emergency to be proclaimed.
Muhyiddin said the emergency is necessary to fight the Covid-19 pandemic but critics claim the prime minister was using it to cling on to power after losing his majority in the Dewan Rakyat.
The emergency will last until Aug 1. MKINI
