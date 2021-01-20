NAZRI’S WIFE & 4-YEAR-OLD SON ALSO TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – BUT GETTING THE ‘BEST QUARANTINE EVER’ AT PRIVATE VILLA IN KELANTAN

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz’s wife and their four-year-old son have been infected with Covid-19, just when the Padang Rengas MP is being treated for the disease.

Nazri’s wife Datin Seri Haflin Nazri Aziz said she, her son and another assistant tested positive on Tuesday (Jan 19), a day after Nazri’s own test came out positive.

In an interview with mStar, the Malay news portal of The Star, Haflin said she is now under self-quarantine in Bachok, Kelantan.

“My child and I as well as our assistant are level 1 patients and we will be in quarantine for 10 days.

“My son showed no symptoms like fever or cough. I also make sure he remains active and I give him vitamins, lots of water and fruit,” she said.

Haflin says she believed she caught the virus from Nazrin when she personally fetched Nazri from the airport when he flew in to Kota Baru from Kuala Lumpur after a press conference on Jan 12.

She said Nazri was responding well to the treatment at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab in Kota Baru when she spoke to him on Wednesday (Jan 20) morning.

“He praised the healthcare workers there and said they were ‘first-class,” she said. – ANN

