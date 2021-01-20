NAZRI’S WIFE & 4-YEAR-OLD SON ALSO TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – BUT GETTING THE ‘BEST QUARANTINE EVER’ AT PRIVATE VILLA IN KELANTAN

Nazri’s wife, Haflin Saiful, posted on Instagram indicating that she was in quarantine at the Villa Danialla Beach Resort in Bachok, Kelantan.
“Best home quarantine ever,” she wrote.
Interviewed by mStar, Haflin said she picked up Nazri from the airport recently and sent him to the hospital on Jan 18.
Nazri held a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 12. He flew to Kota Bharu the same day, a day ahead of the imposition of the movement control order (MCO) which barred state border crossings.
Haflin revealed that she spoke to Nazri this morning and her husband was full of praise for the Raja Perempuan Zainab Hospital staff.
“He said they were memang (really) first class,” she said.
“It is evident that I was infected by (Nazri) because I was with him since he returned… To me, this is a form of hikmah.
“Therefore, me and my staff are undergoing quarantine in a villa that is closed off to the public since the start of the MCO,” she said.
Haflin said her four-year-old son was not having any Covid-19 symptoms and was very active.
“I make sure that he gets his vitamins, drinks a lot of water and (eats) a lot of fruits,” she said.
As for herself, she said she had no problems being active during quarantine as the place she was residing in was very spacious and there was also a beach.
She urged other Malaysians to stay active during the MCO to keep healthy.
“Even if you are at home, follow workout routines on YouTube. Drink plenty of water, avoid oily food and (other unhealthy food).
“We must keep our bodies active,” Haflin added. MKINI
ANN / MKINI
