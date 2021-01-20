AS THOUGH MALAYSIANS ARE STUPID FOOLS WHO ONLY KNOW HOW TO EAT – AND INVESTORS ARE SUPER MORONS WHO ONLY KNOW HOW TO PAY ‘TEA MONEY’: SHUTTING DOWN PARLIAMENT JUST TO SAVE A COUP PM – WHO ARE THE REAL TRAITORS STABBING MALAYSIA RIGHT THROUGH ITS HEART?

An unelected prime minister has no right whatsoever to call for a State of Emergency with the sole purpose of preventing an election and then to threaten to lock up and punish anyone who questions him.

If this State of Emergency had been agreed by a majority in Parliament that would be a separate matter – the country is ruled by Parliament and not by “the wisdom” of the monarch.

To the contrary the State of Emergency has been blatantly called in defiance of Parliament and with no other purpose articulated than to shut down Parliament – the Prime Minister yesterday said it himself, that he was shutting down Parliament via this State of Emergency to prevent an election being held because he had lost his majority in the previous hours.

The Prime Minister’s ‘Covid’ related excuse was that election would cause a spread of the disease.

This is unconstitutional. Section 150 (3) of the Constitution demands that a SOE is put before Parliament, which can either ratify or dismiss it. Furthermore, the reasoning is specious (ie untrue) since the dismissal of PM8 and this follower of his does not demand an election, merely a replacement. Furthermore, an election held properly (unlike Moo’s Sabah mess) need not become a spreader event.

Muhammad Faiz Na’aman is therefore uttering threatening deceptions to intimidate critics from articulating the truth and hiding behind a fake ‘Royal’ shield to protect himself. The King has extremely limited constitutional powers in Malaysia and by no means has the right to suspend Parliament against its own wishes.

This politician, for reasons of blatant self-interest, is saying otherwise and it is therefore he, if anyone, who is being ‘treasonous’ against the constitution and who is seeking to assert a non-existent concept of royal omnipotence and ‘lèse-majesté’ to justify his presumptions against Parliament.

The rest of the world fully recognises this in the global reporting of this latest scandalous development in Malaysia, which is being widely recognised for what it is – the protection of a failed prime minister on the excuse of Covid.

In fact, just 24 hours earlier the PM had announced the necessary measures to counter the rise in cases in Malaysia. The suspension of Parliament under this SOE was only later called for after subsequent resignations of MPs laid bare his lack of a governing majority.

Sarawak Report like others outside Malaysia cannot be reached by this silly threat against the right to speak truth to power.

Nor should elected and other critics within Malaysia be threatened by such thuggish and pathetic attempts to abuse Parliament and the Constitution to stay in power.

Who Is Really Committing Treason As Parliament Is Shut Down To Save PM8?

Bersatu supreme council member Muhammad Faiz Na’aman said questioning the motives of the emergency proclamation is treasonous and should be punished. Faiz said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision to accede to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s request for an emergency proclamation was based on his wisdom. He added that apart from the prime minister, the ruler had received briefings from key civil servants before the decision was made. “Therefore any insult, mockery, jibe or spinning on the emergency proclamation’s true intent as stated in Istana Negara’s official statement can be considered as a betrayal and treason. “Whether it is done by ordinary or prominent persons, be it overtly or in a veiled manner, should be seen as a form of sedition with the malicious intent of diminishing the people’s respect and loyalty to the institution of constitutional monarchy,” he said in a statement titled “Emergency decree: Traitors should be punished”.

State of emergency will drive off foreign investors, says Guan Eng

THE state of emergency will further drive foreign investors away, with the suspension of Parliament till August, said DAP’s Lim Guan Eng.

The former finance minister slammed the Perikatan Nasional government, accusing ministers of being in denial.

He said the administration should face the hard truths about the repercussions of their actions.

“Foreign investors will not be impressed that Malaysia is the first country in Asia to suspend parliamentary democracy, a definite indication of chronic political instability.

“Therefore, the PN government should stop being in denial, that the state of emergency and suspension of Parliament will not help to attract foreign investors, when it is an admission of the PN government’s political instability, poor governance and failure to contain Covid-19 infections,” Lim said in a statement today.

The DAP secretary-general added that, even before the emergency, international ratings agency Fitch had already downgraded the country and the situation was only going to deteriorate further.

“Malaysia’s sovereign credit ratings were downgraded while Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin still held his slim parliamentary majority.

“A state of emergency was declared and Parliament suspended after Muhyiddin had clearly lost his parliamentary majority, further exacerbating political instability,” Lim said.

He also criticised International Trade and Industries Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali and Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, who have fooled the public by saying PN’s moves will not hurt investor confidence.

“Are they implying that the state of emergency and suspension of parliamentary democracy will attract more foreign investment?

“Further governance in the government-linked corporations (GLCs) controlling tens of billions of ringgit in public funds, had deteriorated with the appointment of politicians and revelations by the Parliament Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of financial malpractices,” Lim said.

Last December, Fitch Ratings agency downgraded the country’s long-term currency issuer default ratings from ‘A-‘ to ‘BBB+’.

Zafrul expressed the government’s disappointment with the rating, particularly in light of the current exceptional circumstances when the Covid-19 pandemic is still unfolding.

He said Malaysia had already started to see the green shoots of economic recovery, attributed to the various stimulus packages implemented by the government since March 2020

