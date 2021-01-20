MUHYIDDIN’S RIGHT-HAND MAN HAMZAH ZAINUDDIN IN ICU? AMID RED-HOT RUMORS, HOME MINISTRY ISSUES STATEMENT – ‘HIS CONDITION IS STABLE & IS CURRENTLY UNDERGOING TREATMENT & QUARANTINE AT UMMC’

Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin is in stable condition, his office said today.

This was after messages spread online that his health had deteriorated and that he was under intensive care.

“Hamzah is currently undergoing treatment and quarantine at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre and his health is in stable condition,” the minister’s office said in a statement.

Bersatu leaders Malaysiakini contacted, including deputy president and Perak party chief Ahmad Faizal Azumu, said they had no information on the status of Hamzah’s health.

Hamzah was positive for Covid-19 after he got tested on Jan 11.

Three other ministers also contracted Covid-19 this month, namely Economic Affairs Minister Mustapa Mohamed, Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Rina Harun and National Unity Minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

Earlier today, Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was confirmed Covid-19 positive as well.

