BOMBSHELL – ‘UMNO CLUSTER’ BREAKS OUT – COVID-19 KNOCKS ON NAJIB & ZAHID’S FRONT DOOR – DUO GO FOR TESTS AFTER MEETING AT PARTY HQ WITH TAJUDDIN & NAZRI 3 DAYS AGO

Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who tested positive for Covid-19 today, met up with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the former Umno president Najib Abdul Razak at the party headquarters three days ago.

When contacted, Zahid’s aide told Malaysiakini that his boss and fellow staff had their swab samples taken for RT-PCR test this morning.

Zahid later confirmed through Twitter that he was tested at Avisena Specialist Hospital in Shah Alam at 11am.

One of Najib’s aides also confirmed that Najib was at the meeting.

Malaysiakini is attempting to contact several other participants at the meeting – which includes several Umno division chiefs – on their health and whether they have conducted Covid-19 tests.

Tajuddin was the latest in the long list of ruling party lawmakers, ministers and deputy ministers to have caught the Covid-19 virus recently.

It is unsure where or when Tajuddin contracted the virus, but what is certain is that he attended a press conference with Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz on Jan 12.

Nazri said he decided to have himself tested after realising that he had come across Umno activist Zaharin Mohd Yassin during the same event.

Zaharin wrote on his Facebook page on Jan 14 that his swab test came back positive.

Nazri said he was currently under quarantine at the Raja Perempuan Zainab Hospital in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

Tajuddin chaired a meeting at the Prasarana office yesterday. Close contacts have been ordered to undergo Covid-19 testing while others at the meeting have been ordered to quarantine until Jan 29. – MKINI

Tajuddin latest MP to test positive for Covid-19

Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has contracted Covid-19, according to his spokesman. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, January 20, 2021.

PASIR Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is the latest Umno MP to have tested positive for Covid-19, reported Malaysia Gazette.

“Tajuddin apologises for all difficulties and thanks everyone who has prayed for him,” his spokesman told the portal. “His close contacts are advised to undergo Covid-19 screening.” The Prasarana chairman is the latest Umno MP to test positive for Covid-19, a list that includes Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz, National Unity Minister Halimah Mohamed Saddique and Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.