THE MOOD STARTS TO GET SOMBRE IN BESEIGED UMNO: MR ‘MALAY LAND’ TAJUDDIN RAHMAN THE LATEST MP TO GET COVID-19

PASIR Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is the latest Umno MP to have tested positive for Covid-19, reported Malaysia Gazette.

“Tajuddin apologises for all difficulties and thanks everyone who has prayed for him,” his spokesman told the portal.

“His close contacts are advised to undergo Covid-19 screening.”

The Prasarana chairman is the latest Umno MP to test positive for Covid-19, a list that includes Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz, National Unity Minister Halimah Mohamed Saddique and Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

