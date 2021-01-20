DOOMED TO FAIL ZAHID & NAJIB – MUHYIDDIN’S CLAWS ARE JUST TOO DEEPLY ENTRENCHED IN UMNO’S SUPREME COUNCIL – THE ONLY WAY OUT NOW IS TO WITHDRAW UMNO FROM THE PN GOVT – THEREBY BYPASSING MUHYIDDIN’S WATCHDOGS IN PARLIAMENT INCLUDING ANNUAR MUSA & AZALINA – BUT CAN THAT BE DONE WITHOUT AN AGM TO PUT UNPOPULAR PRO-MUHYIDDIN CAMP IN THEIR PLACE?

Confusion as Umno MPs are asked to oppose Emergency order

PETALING JAYA: MPs from Umno are confused over a sudden move by the party leadership to question the Emergency proclamation at a special Parliament sitting.

All 38 Umno MPs received a letter on Monday (Jan 18) from party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan asking them to support a petition to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to direct Parliament to convene a sitting as soon as possible.

The MPs were instructed to respond by 12.30pm Tuesday (Jan 19) via text message.

Many MPs were perplexed at what they see as U-turn or flip-flop given that the party’s political bureau had decided last week not to oppose the Emergency order out of respect and loyalty to the King.

“Based on our chatgroup discussion (among the MPs), it seems that not all agree with the request. It was very sudden and goes against what the political bureau had decided. It’s very confusing,” said one MP, who is also a minister.

It is understood that the four Barisan Nasional MPs – two from MCA, one from MIC and one from PBRS – also received similar letters from Barisan headquarters.

Meanwhile, Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa blasted the proposal as “doomed to fail”.

“Umno/BN MPs and other MPs cannot petition the King to undo what is constitutionally done. There is no legal provision to do so,” he said in a no-holds barred text message to fellow MPs.

Annuar, who is also Federal Territories Minister, also described the move as treachery to the King and another sign that a faction of the party is in cahoots with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Annuar also sent a formal letter this morning addressed to Ahmad, in which he outlined his criticism of the move to question the Emergency declaration in Parliament.

In the letter, Annuar urged Ahmad to retract his letter to Umno MPs.

He ended the letter saying: “I am totally against this unconstitutional action which goes against the policy and decision of the party’s supreme council”.

The letter, sent out by Ahmad, who is also Pontian MP, stated that a special sitting of Parliament should be convened before Jan 31 to discuss the necessity for an Emergency as well as matters related to Covid-19 and the economy.

Ahmad also said that the Parliament sitting was to defend the Constitution and the rights of the people.

The chances of the King agreeing to such a request is slim but many within Umno see it as another numbers game by “Bossku” or Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s group to send a message that the government no longer commands the majority in Parliament.

Anwar, who is Opposition Leader, had recently asked all MPs to petition the King to revoke the Emergency and call for a Parliament sitting. – ANN