DOOMED TO FAIL ZAHID & NAJIB – MUHYIDDIN’S CLAWS ARE JUST TOO DEEPLY ENTRENCHED IN UMNO’S SUPREME COUNCIL – THE ONLY WAY OUT NOW IS TO WITHDRAW UMNO FROM THE PN GOVT – THEREBY BYPASSING MUHYIDDIN’S WATCHDOGS IN PARLIAMENT INCLUDING ANNUAR MUSA & AZALINA – BUT CAN THAT BE DONE WITHOUT AN AGM TO PUT UNPOPULAR PRO-MUHYIDDIN CAMP IN THEIR PLACE?

If it is true that 189 out of 191 Umno divisions do not want the party to work or cooperate with PPBM, then the moral thing to do would be for Umno to leave the government. Once Umno leaves the government, the government will collapse. Then Parliament will have to be dissolved to make way for a snap GE15.
It looks like a snap GE15 in March 2021 and a vote of no confidence in Parliament against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is not going to happen after all. And Malaysia is going to be in a state of Emergency until August.
Hence the only way to oust Muhyiddin would be for Umno to leave the government. Short of that, there is no way they can oust Muhyiddin.
It is mind-boggling that Umno remains in the government and then bitches, moans, groans and grumbles about the government. Umno is currently part of the government. So, if the government is bad, that would mean Umno is bad as well.
To wash its hands of the bad government and to sanitise itself, Umno should leave the government and declare it no longer wants to be involved or be part of what it considers a terrible government. This way, Umno would be seen as a party with principles and morals.
If Umno remains in a government that they say is not legitimate and is corrupt, that would make Umno equally guilty. Umno would be seen as principled and clean only if it distances itself from this illegitimate and corrupt government.