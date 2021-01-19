ARE MUHYIDDIN & HIS MINISTERS FOLLOWING THEIR OWN SOPs? HALIMAH SADIQUE BECOMES 5TH MINISTER TO GET COVID-19 – WHILE EX-T’GANU MB AHMAD SAID & WIFE TOO TEST POSITIVE
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s National Unity Minister Halimah Mohamed Sadique has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fifth member of the Cabinet to be diagnosed with the disease.
She will undergo treatment and quarantine in Johor Bahru.
In a statement on Tuesday (Jan 19), the National Unity Ministry said Halimah will continue to ensure that the ministry’s operations will run smoothly during her treatment and recovery period.
“The minister expresses her gratitude to all quarters who have prayed for her recovery and apologises for any inconvenience caused by this development,” the statement said.
Halimah was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after being tested for the coronavirus.
Four other Cabinet members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past month – Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun, as well as Home Affairs Minister Hamzah Zainudin.
Padang Rengas Member of Parliament Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz also confirmed on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He said he took a swab test at a hospital in Kelantan on Monday after he discovered that he had been in close contact with blogger Zaharin Mohd Yasin.
The blogger had attended a press conference chaired by Nazri in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 12 and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
All states in Malaysia, with the exception of Sarawak, will be placed under movement control order (MCO) from 12.01am on Jan 22 until Feb 4, Malaysia’s Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Tuesday.
Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Jan 12 declared a state of emergency across the country to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The tally of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia stands at more than 165,000. CNA
Ex-Terengganu MB Ahmad Said, wife test positive for Covid-19
KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 19 — Terengganu Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said and his wife, Toh Puan Seri Norliza Mahmud have been confirmed positive for Covid-19.
The former Terengganu mentri besar said he had taken a swab test three days ago after feeling unwell, and received the result today.
“I took the test because I felt unwell recently. I felt very tired while gardening when it’s usually a normal routine for me.
“My wife and I are receiving treatment at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital, Kuala Terengganu, and are in stable condition. Thank you to all who prayed for us both,” he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.
CNA / BERNAMA
