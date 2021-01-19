AGONG IS RIGHT – FRONTLINERS DESERVE THE PEOPLE’S SUPPORT – BUT THEIR PLIGHT, ALREADY CRITICAL, WILL ONLY WORSEN UNLESS MUHYIDDIN REGIME IS REPLACED BY A COMPETENT GOVT

Agong: Set politics aside, support our frontliners

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah called on the people to set aside their political differences and focus on supporting frontliners in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the ruler also expressed admiration and appreciation for the tireless efforts of those on the frontlines trying to contain the pandemic.

“His Majesty decreed that now is the time for us, as Malaysians, to set aside our political, racial and religious differences and display our loyalty, humanity and character in the war against Covid-19,” Ahmad Fadil said in a statement today.

He added the king hoped that with the people’s support, the Covid-19 curve can be flattened and the strain on frontliners can be relieved.

He said the ruler expressed concern at the increasing number of daily Covid-19 cases and that some hospitals in the Klang Valley no longer have beds left to treat patients who need intensive care.

Sultan Abdullah also praised the perseverance and commitment of the frontliners and hoped that Malaysians will also appreciate their efforts.

“These heroes not only put their lives on the line but have had to spend time away from their family since the start of the pandemic.

“They are not only tired but also mentally exhausted.”

Ahmad Fadil said the ruler also expressed disappointment at some Malaysians who have failed to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He added that the ruler urged the people to show their solidarity and support for the frontliners by being disciplined with the SOPs.

“Sultan Abdullah also takes this opportunity to ask that the people pray that our frontliners are protected and our efforts against Covid-19 will succeed,” he said.

Agong says dismayed by continued violations of Covid-19 SOPs, tells frontliners to stay strong