FORK-TONGUED HADI, ACCUSED OF PLAYING ALL SIDES, STARTS TO PUT THE ‘HUDUD’ KNIFE AT UMNO’S THROAT – ‘WE PREFER MALAY MUSLIM COALITION & UPHOLD MN & PN TOGETHER – BUT NOT EVERYONE IN UMNO BACKS RUU355’

NOT everyone in Umno supports amending the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act, otherwise known by the Malay acronym RUU355, said PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

He said the failure of PAS to get a simple majority, including from some Umno MPs, had caused the tabling of RUU355 to be postponed.

“So to pass this law, it needs a simple majority, but unfortunately not everyone in Umno supports it.

“If we don’t have enough support we can’t get a second reading. We have managed to discuss with Umno and they had agreed to support this bill.

“But when it comes to voting there was not enough (support), so it had to be stopped and postponed, “he said during the Minda Profesor Negara-Siri Bicara Negarawan talk on Facebook today.

Hadi said this when asked what PAS was doing to get the changes to RUU355 approved.

In 2017, Hadi Awang tabled a bill to amend RUU 355 in a Barisan Nasional-dominated Dewan Rakyat.

It was the first time the house made way for a private member’s bill.

The effort was, however, cut short by then speaker Pandikar Amin Mulia, who decided to adjourn Dewan Rakyat before MPs could debate it.

PAS has been championing to amend RUU 355 to extend the jurisdiction of shariah courts and to streamline punishments across states, where the Malay rulers are the final authority on matters concerning Islam.

Hadi today said although PAS is now part of the government, efforts to bring RUU355 had to be postponed until the emergency ordinance is lifted.

PAS wants to cooperate with Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Muafakat Nasional (MN) in order to unite the Malays and prevent domination by non-Muslims, said Abdul Hadi Awang.

The PAS president said that PN and MN have no choice but to unite if it wanted to win in the next general election

“That’s why we prefer the coalition of Malay Muslims first and we uphold MN and PN together.

“We have to strengthen the leadership so that PN and MN empower the Malay Muslims to be united.

“If the Malays split then it will create, again, a situation where the non-Muslims will dominate, which is not aligned with the Muslim community and will cause confusion,” he said during the Minda Profesor Negara-Siri Bicara Negarawan talk on Facebook today.

Hadi said this when asked about the stand of the Islamic party on whether it will cooperate with MN or PN.

MN, which is a coalition of PAS and Umno, was established in 2019 in an effort to win GE15.

After Pakatan Harapan (PH) collapsed, the PN government was formed between Bersatu and PAS, and two other parties, with cooperation from Umno, but tension between Bersatu and Umno has been on the uptick.

In January, Umno had decided to only collaborate with PAS as a coalition in the next general election.

Umno Election director Tajuddin Abdul Rahman had urged PAS to make a decision on whether to join MN or PN.

Tajudin said that he had made the call because PAS still did not have a clear stance on their cooperation.

At the same time, Hadi also reiterated the Islamic party’s stand in support of the government’s decision to declare a state of emergency.

He said the proclamation of emergency was made in a mature way, taking into account the Covid-19 pandemic in a country that was increasingly critical of political instability.

