MUHYIDDIN LOSES HIS FOOTING – COVID-19 RAMPAGES THROUGH HIS ‘STATE OF EMERGENCY’: WHOLE COUNTRY EXCEPT FOR SARAWAK TO COME UNDER MCO 2.0 EFFECTIVE JAN 22 – AS DAILY NEW CASES SHOW NO ABATEMENT WITH 3,631 INFECTIONS RECORDED 7 DAYS AFTER ‘POLITICAL LOCKDOWN’

Entire country except S’wak under full MCO 2.0 from Jan 22

The entire country, except for Sarawak, will come under a second full movement control order (MCO 2.0) from Jan 22.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said the states of Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Perlis will join the MCO 2.0 list from that date.

Kelantan entered MCO 2.0 on Jan 16.

He said this came after the average number of Covid-19 cases in those states continued to increase.

The MCO 2.0 will be for a period of two weeks, with the possibility of an extension.

They join the states of Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan, Malacca, Johor and Sabah which entered MCO 2.0 on Jan 13.

The federal government placed Sarawak under a recovery MCO but the state government had taken its own initiative to impose more stringent rules.

Sarawak went into a self-imposed conditional MCO on Monday.

Parts of Sarawak including Sibu, Selangau and Kanowit are also under a full MCO.

Below is the breakdown of cases in the various states as mentioned by Ismail Sabri in his media briefing this evening which led to the tighter measures:

Kedah

– Until Jan 18, 4,411 cumulative positive cases were recorded.

– Five out of 12 districts have recorded more than 40 cases. They are Kuala Muda, Kota Setar, Kulim, Baling, Kubang Pasu.

Perak

– Until Jan 18, 4,481 cumulative positive cases were recorded.

– Eight out of 12 districts have recorded more than 40 cases. They are Kinta, Larut Matang Selama, Kerian, Hilir Perak, Manjung, Kuala Kangsar, Mualim, Batang Padang.

Negeri Sembilan

–  Until Jan 18, 10,115 cumulative positive cases were recorded

–  In 14 days (Jan 5 to Jan 18), more than 140 cases were recorded and there was a high infectivity rate in the community.

Pahang

– Cumulatively, until Jan 18, 2,287 positive cases were recorded.

– There are 626 active cases and may increase due to the screening of close contacts.

Terengganu

– Until Jan 18, cumulatively, 875 positive cases were recorded

– In the past 14 days, 403 positive cases were recorded in 42 sub-districts with one sub-district a red zone, two orange zones and 39 yellow zones.

Perlis

– Until Jan 18,114 positive cases were recorded cumulatively.

– Kangar has become a red zone with 51 cases reported in the past 14 days.

Covid-19 (Jan 19): 3,631 new cases, 14 deaths

 The Health Ministry today reported 3,631 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths.

The Klang Valley reported the most number of cases (48 percent) followed by Sabah (14.5 percent) and Johor (10.1 percent).

In Selangor, one in six new cases were detected among those with symptoms but are not linked to clusters or close contacts. Those with symptoms are more likely to spread Covid-19.

Malaysians make up 75.8 percent of total new cases while detainees make up 8.5 percent.

  • Active cases:  39,464↑ (673 more than the previous day, new record)
  • Patients in ICU: 2,38↑ (12 more than the previous day)
  • Intubated patients: 96↑ (two more than the previous day, new record)
  • Deaths: 14↑ (10 more than the previous day)

According to Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the nation’s RT-PCR capacity for yesterday was 60,093, of which 35,720 were processed (59 percent of capacity).

Of the 3,631 new cases, only seven were imported. A breakdown of the new cases by state and territories are as follows:

Selangor (1,199)
Existing clusters: 60
New clusters: 217 (Penjara Jalan Sungai Jelok)
Close contacts: 607
Imported: 2
Other screenings: 313

Sabah (526)
Existing clusters: 29
Close contacts: 371
Imported: 1
Other screenings: 125

Kuala Lumpur (521)
Existing clusters: 210
New cluster: 6 (Jalan Masjid)
Close contacts: 157
Imported: 3
Other screenings: 145

Johor (368)
Existing clusters: 99
New clusters: 44 (Jalan Taruka, Taman Sayong Pinang and Sri Gading)
Close contacts: 118
Other screenings: 106

Sarawak (156)
Existing clusters: 99
New cluster: 6 (Rakut)
Other screenings: 51

Negeri Sembilan (139)
Existing clusters: 66
Close contacts: 47
Other screenings: 26

Perak (135)
Existing clusters: 37
Close contacts: 54
Other screenings: 44

Kelantan (133)
Existing clusters: 28
Close contacts: 82
Other screenings: 23

Penang (124)
Existing clusters: 44
Close contacts: 45
Other screenings: 35

Malacca (122)
Existing clusters: 28
Close contacts: 85
Other screenings: 9

Kedah (114)
Existing clusters: 24
New cluster: 6 (Kupang)
Close contacts: 51
Other screenings: 33

Terengganu (33)
Existing clusters: 6
New cluster: 9 (Kebor Air)
Close contacts: 10
Other screenings: 8

Pahang (31)
Existing clusters: 5
New cluster: 1 (Rantau Cempaka)
Close contacts: 17
Other screenings: 8

Putrajaya (26)
Close contacts: 11
Other screenings: 15

Perlis (3)
Close contacts: 1
Other screenings: 2

Labuan (1)
Other screenings: 1

Deaths

There were seven deaths reported in Selangor. The cumulative Klang Valley Covid-19 death toll currently stood at 22.5 percent of the national total (619).

Details of all 14 new cases in brief:

Patient 118,890  – Male, 85, passed away at the Taiping Hospital [Perak]

Patient 126,622  – Male, 48, passed away at the Sungai Buloh Hospital [Selangor]

Patient 135,728  – Male, 63, passed away at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar [Kedah]

Patient 144,475  – Female, 64, passed away at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II  Hospital, Kota Bharu [Kelantan]

Patient 154,699  – Male, 55, passed away at the Sibu Hospital [Sarawak]

Patient 159,609  – Male, 74, passed away at the Serdang Hospital [Selangor]

Patient 159,613  – Female, 62, passed away at the Serdang Hospital [Selangor]

Patient 159,617  – Male, 57, passed away at the Serdang Hospital [Selangor]

Patient 159,618  – Male, 53, passed away at the Serdang Hospital [Selangor]

Patient 159,643  – Female, 46, passed away at the Serdang Hospital [Selangor]

Patient 160,454  – Male, 71, passed away at the Sultan Ismail Hospital, Johor Bahru [Johor]

Patient 160,642  – Male, 72, passed away at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital, Kluang [Johor]

Patient 161,533  – Foreign female, 60, body brought to the Labuan Hospital [Labuan]

Patient 134,684  – Foreign male, 60, passed away at the Selayang Hospital [Selangor]

Clusters

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry is currently monitoring 305 active clusters of which 81 had new cases today.

The Health Ministry also classified another nine new clusters today. Their details are as follows:

Penjara Jalan Sungai Jelok cluster
District(s): Hulu Langat [Selangor]
Locality/Source: Kajang Women’s Prison, Jalan Sungai Jelok
Screening type: Targeted
First case: Jan 19
Total infected: 217 out of 439 screened

Jalan Masjid cluster
District(s): Lembah Pantai, Kepong [Kuala Lumpur]
Locality/Source: Textile company, Jalan Masjid India
Screening type: Targeted
First case: Jan 11
Total infected: 16 out of 120 screened

Jalan Taruka
District(s): Johor Bahru [Johor]
Locality/Source: Factory along Jalan Taruka, Tampoi Industrial Area
Screening type: Targeted
First case: Jan 19
Total infected: 38 out of 108 screened

Taman Sayong Pinang cluster
District(s): Kota Tinggi [Johor]
Locality/Source: Family event at Taman Sayong Pinang
Screening type: Close contact
First case: Jan 7
Total infected: 18 out of 104 screened

Sri Gading cluster
District(s): Batu Pahat [Johor]
Locality/Source: Textile factory, Sri Gading Industrial Area
Screening type: Index case had symptoms
First case: Jan 16
Total infected: 7 out of 48 screened

Rakut cluster
District(s): Miri [Sarawak]
Locality/Source: Wedding in Sungai Rakut, Jalan Kampung Bakam
Screening type: Close contact
First case: Jan 13
Total infected: 10 out of 33 screened

Kupang cluster
District(s): Baling [Kedah]
Locality/Source: Mukim Kupang, Baling
Screening type: Index case with symptoms
First case: Jan 16
Total infected: 14 out of 54 screened

Kebor Air cluster
District(s): Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Nerus, Setiu and Dungun [Terengganu]
Locality/Source: Two public educational institutes. Index case stays in Kampung Kebor Air.
Screening type: Close contact
First case: Jan 16
Total infected: 18 out of 264 screened

Cempaka cluster
District(s): Maran [Pahang]
Locality/Source: Family gathering at Kampung Felda Cempaka, Jengka 2
Screening type: Index case with symptoms
First case: Jan 9
Total infected: 14 out of 57 screened

