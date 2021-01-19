MUHYIDDIN LOSES HIS FOOTING – COVID-19 RAMPAGES THROUGH HIS ‘STATE OF EMERGENCY’: WHOLE COUNTRY EXCEPT FOR SARAWAK TO COME UNDER MCO 2.0 EFFECTIVE JAN 22 – AS DAILY NEW CASES SHOW NO ABATEMENT WITH 3,631 INFECTIONS RECORDED 7 DAYS AFTER ‘POLITICAL LOCKDOWN’

The Health Ministry today reported 3,631 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths.
The Klang Valley reported the most number of cases (48 percent) followed by Sabah (14.5 percent) and Johor (10.1 percent).
In Selangor, one in six new cases were detected among those with symptoms but are not linked to clusters or close contacts. Those with symptoms are more likely to spread Covid-19.
Malaysians make up 75.8 percent of total new cases while detainees make up 8.5 percent.
- Active cases: 39,464↑ (673 more than the previous day, new record)
- Patients in ICU: 2,38↑ (12 more than the previous day)
- Intubated patients: 96↑ (two more than the previous day, new record)
- Deaths: 14↑ (10 more than the previous day)
According to Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the nation’s RT-PCR capacity for yesterday was 60,093, of which 35,720 were processed (59 percent of capacity).
Of the 3,631 new cases, only seven were imported. A breakdown of the new cases by state and territories are as follows:
Selangor (1,199)
Existing clusters: 60
New clusters: 217 (Penjara Jalan Sungai Jelok)
Close contacts: 607
Imported: 2
Other screenings: 313
Sabah (526)
Existing clusters: 29
Close contacts: 371
Imported: 1
Other screenings: 125
Kuala Lumpur (521)
Existing clusters: 210
New cluster: 6 (Jalan Masjid)
Close contacts: 157
Imported: 3
Other screenings: 145
Johor (368)
Existing clusters: 99
New clusters: 44 (Jalan Taruka, Taman Sayong Pinang and Sri Gading)
Close contacts: 118
Other screenings: 106
Sarawak (156)
Existing clusters: 99
New cluster: 6 (Rakut)
Other screenings: 51
Negeri Sembilan (139)
Existing clusters: 66
Close contacts: 47
Other screenings: 26
Perak (135)
Existing clusters: 37
Close contacts: 54
Other screenings: 44
Kelantan (133)
Existing clusters: 28
Close contacts: 82
Other screenings: 23
Penang (124)
Existing clusters: 44
Close contacts: 45
Other screenings: 35
Malacca (122)
Existing clusters: 28
Close contacts: 85
Other screenings: 9
Kedah (114)
Existing clusters: 24
New cluster: 6 (Kupang)
Close contacts: 51
Other screenings: 33
Terengganu (33)
Existing clusters: 6
New cluster: 9 (Kebor Air)
Close contacts: 10
Other screenings: 8
Pahang (31)
Existing clusters: 5
New cluster: 1 (Rantau Cempaka)
Close contacts: 17
Other screenings: 8
Putrajaya (26)
Close contacts: 11
Other screenings: 15
Perlis (3)
Close contacts: 1
Other screenings: 2
Labuan (1)
Other screenings: 1
Deaths
There were seven deaths reported in Selangor. The cumulative Klang Valley Covid-19 death toll currently stood at 22.5 percent of the national total (619).
Details of all 14 new cases in brief:
Patient 118,890 – Male, 85, passed away at the Taiping Hospital [Perak]
Patient 126,622 – Male, 48, passed away at the Sungai Buloh Hospital [Selangor]
Patient 135,728 – Male, 63, passed away at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar [Kedah]
Patient 144,475 – Female, 64, passed away at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital, Kota Bharu [Kelantan]
Patient 154,699 – Male, 55, passed away at the Sibu Hospital [Sarawak]
Patient 159,609 – Male, 74, passed away at the Serdang Hospital [Selangor]
Patient 159,613 – Female, 62, passed away at the Serdang Hospital [Selangor]
Patient 159,617 – Male, 57, passed away at the Serdang Hospital [Selangor]
Patient 159,618 – Male, 53, passed away at the Serdang Hospital [Selangor]
Patient 159,643 – Female, 46, passed away at the Serdang Hospital [Selangor]
Patient 160,454 – Male, 71, passed away at the Sultan Ismail Hospital, Johor Bahru [Johor]
Patient 160,642 – Male, 72, passed away at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital, Kluang [Johor]
Patient 161,533 – Foreign female, 60, body brought to the Labuan Hospital [Labuan]
Patient 134,684 – Foreign male, 60, passed away at the Selayang Hospital [Selangor]
Clusters
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry is currently monitoring 305 active clusters of which 81 had new cases today.
The Health Ministry also classified another nine new clusters today. Their details are as follows:
Penjara Jalan Sungai Jelok cluster
District(s): Hulu Langat [Selangor]
Locality/Source: Kajang Women’s Prison, Jalan Sungai Jelok
Screening type: Targeted
First case: Jan 19
Total infected: 217 out of 439 screened
Jalan Masjid cluster
District(s): Lembah Pantai, Kepong [Kuala Lumpur]
Locality/Source: Textile company, Jalan Masjid India
Screening type: Targeted
First case: Jan 11
Total infected: 16 out of 120 screened
Jalan Taruka
District(s): Johor Bahru [Johor]
Locality/Source: Factory along Jalan Taruka, Tampoi Industrial Area
Screening type: Targeted
First case: Jan 19
Total infected: 38 out of 108 screened
Taman Sayong Pinang cluster
District(s): Kota Tinggi [Johor]
Locality/Source: Family event at Taman Sayong Pinang
Screening type: Close contact
First case: Jan 7
Total infected: 18 out of 104 screened
Sri Gading cluster
District(s): Batu Pahat [Johor]
Locality/Source: Textile factory, Sri Gading Industrial Area
Screening type: Index case had symptoms
First case: Jan 16
Total infected: 7 out of 48 screened
Rakut cluster
District(s): Miri [Sarawak]
Locality/Source: Wedding in Sungai Rakut, Jalan Kampung Bakam
Screening type: Close contact
First case: Jan 13
Total infected: 10 out of 33 screened
Kupang cluster
District(s): Baling [Kedah]
Locality/Source: Mukim Kupang, Baling
Screening type: Index case with symptoms
First case: Jan 16
Total infected: 14 out of 54 screened
Kebor Air cluster
District(s): Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Nerus, Setiu and Dungun [Terengganu]
Locality/Source: Two public educational institutes. Index case stays in Kampung Kebor Air.
Screening type: Close contact
First case: Jan 16
Total infected: 18 out of 264 screened
Cempaka cluster
District(s): Maran [Pahang]
Locality/Source: Family gathering at Kampung Felda Cempaka, Jengka 2
Screening type: Index case with symptoms
First case: Jan 9
Total infected: 14 out of 57 screened
