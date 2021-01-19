MUHYIDDIN LOSES HIS FOOTING – COVID-19 RAMPAGES THROUGH HIS ‘STATE OF EMERGENCY’: WHOLE COUNTRY EXCEPT FOR SARAWAK TO COME UNDER MCO 2.0 EFFECTIVE JAN 22 – AS DAILY NEW CASES SHOW NO ABATEMENT WITH 3,631 INFECTIONS RECORDED 7 DAYS AFTER ‘POLITICAL LOCKDOWN’

Entire country except S’wak under full MCO 2.0 from Jan 22

The entire country, except for Sarawak, will come under a second full movement control order (MCO 2.0) from Jan 22.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said the states of Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Perlis will join the MCO 2.0 list from that date.

Kelantan entered MCO 2.0 on Jan 16.

He said this came after the average number of Covid-19 cases in those states continued to increase.

The MCO 2.0 will be for a period of two weeks, with the possibility of an extension.

They join the states of Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan, Malacca, Johor and Sabah which entered MCO 2.0 on Jan 13.

The federal government placed Sarawak under a recovery MCO but the state government had taken its own initiative to impose more stringent rules.

Sarawak went into a self-imposed conditional MCO on Monday.

Parts of Sarawak including Sibu, Selangau and Kanowit are also under a full MCO.

Below is the breakdown of cases in the various states as mentioned by Ismail Sabri in his media briefing this evening which led to the tighter measures:

Kedah

– Until Jan 18, 4,411 cumulative positive cases were recorded.

– Five out of 12 districts have recorded more than 40 cases. They are Kuala Muda, Kota Setar, Kulim, Baling, Kubang Pasu.

Perak

– Until Jan 18, 4,481 cumulative positive cases were recorded.

– Eight out of 12 districts have recorded more than 40 cases. They are Kinta, Larut Matang Selama, Kerian, Hilir Perak, Manjung, Kuala Kangsar, Mualim, Batang Padang.

Negeri Sembilan

– Until Jan 18, 10,115 cumulative positive cases were recorded

– In 14 days (Jan 5 to Jan 18), more than 140 cases were recorded and there was a high infectivity rate in the community.

Pahang

– Cumulatively, until Jan 18, 2,287 positive cases were recorded.

– There are 626 active cases and may increase due to the screening of close contacts.

Terengganu

– Until Jan 18, cumulatively, 875 positive cases were recorded

– In the past 14 days, 403 positive cases were recorded in 42 sub-districts with one sub-district a red zone, two orange zones and 39 yellow zones.

Perlis

– Until Jan 18,114 positive cases were recorded cumulatively.

– Kangar has become a red zone with 51 cases reported in the past 14 days.

Covid-19 (Jan 19): 3,631 new cases, 14 deaths