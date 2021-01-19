AS USUAL ANWAR – FIRST TO TALK BUT LAST TO ACT – LIMPS IN AFTER MAHATHIR CAMP & UMNO DESPITE BEING THE FIRST TO SHOOT HIS MOUTH OFF: PKR TO FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE – EVEN AS UMNO KICKS OFF ROYAL PETITION TO REVOKE MUHYIDDIN’S ‘STATE OF EMERGENCY’
Opposition to challenge emergency declaration this week, says PKR MP
“I met my lawyers last week and everyone was given a task. We are going to meet again (sometime this week) to look at the progress. There are few issues that we need to look at,” Leong told The Malaysian Insight.
“We are working on it but our target (to send an application for the challenge) is this week and we’re hoping to get everything in order.”
Muhyiddin said parliament will be suspended while elections will be held as soon as the epidemic was over.
He denied the move was an attempt to cling on to power after he lost majority support in parliament. Instead, emergency rule was established to his government more powers to bring the health crisis under control, he said.
On Sunday, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said the opposition was planning to challenge the emergency declaration in court, after announcing that he would appeal to the Agong to defend the federal constitution and the rakyat against the government’s abuse of power.
Also on Sunday, several MPs told The Malaysian Insight that PH and Pejuang lawmakers were planning to appeal to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to revoke the proclamation of a state of emergency.
Anwar said last week he had sent a memo to the lawmakers to urge the king to revoke the emergency order and call for parliament to convene as soon as possible.
The opposition leader said Muhyiddin’s decision was invalid because the prime minister did not have the support of parliament.
Anwar said existing legal provisions as well as the MCo were sufficient to curb the spread of the disease. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Khairuddin sues Muhyiddin, govt over legitimacy of emergency
In his originating summons, Khairuddin, among others, wants the court to decide on four legal and constitutional issues over the emergency proclamation.
On January 12, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, upon the cabinet’s advice, proclaimed a state of emergency, to be enforced up to August 1, as a proactive measure to contain the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.
The Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia has posed a major threat to people’s livelihood. – Bernama
Umno’s letter to petition for Parliament sitting on emergency ‘treasonous’, says Annuar
PETALING JAYA: Umno’s Annuar Musa today questioned his party’s move to “petition the King” to summon Parliament to meet and discuss the emergency proclamation, saying it was tantamount to “treason” to do so.
He said the emergency was proclaimed lawfully under the Federal Constitution.
He was responding to Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan writing to party MPs urging them to support a parliamentary sitting to discuss the emergency.
In a posting on his Twitter page today, Annuar said Ahmad was “grossly erroneous” to assume that the Dewan Rakyat should be summoned right after an emergency proclamation was made.
Annuar, who is also the Ketereh MP, said Parliament should only meet after the state of emergency expires on Aug 1.
He said the proclamation was made according to the Federal Constitution, “where the articles related to the emergency are to be laid before Parliament, not to summon the reps for a meeting right away”.
He also said the Emergency Ordinance 2021, which has been gazetted, is legally binding and in accordance with the constitution.
“Umno/BN MPs and other MPs cannot petition the King to undo what is constitutionally done, there is no legal provision for us to do so. There is no legal leg for us to stand on. Our actions are doomed to fail,” he said.
Annuar also asked Ahmad if the petition to hold a Parliament sitting was discussed with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, “as it was never discussed by the party leadership”.
He said Zahid had already “upheld the command” of the King, in respecting his emergency proclamation in a press statement on Jan 12.
Ahmad’s letter, he said, can therefore be considered as going against the party’s stance and is “treasonous” to the King.
“It is clearly an attempt to continue to be in cahoots with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and DAP, who have asked for a similar petition.
“I hope you (Ahmad) will rescind the letter, and I’m in disagreement with your plan which is unconstitutional and against the Umno leadership’s decision and policy.”
Ahmad’s letter, seen by FMT, urged all Umno and BN MPs to support an agreement to “carry out Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution so as to summon the Parliament immediately”. The letter was also copied to Zahid.
FMT has contacted Ahmad for his comment.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / BERNAMA
.