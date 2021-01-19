‘I WILL NOT BE SILENCED’ – UNBOWED BY COVID-19, NAZRI TO WRITE TO AGONG TO APPEAL AGAINST ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ DESPITE TESTING POSITIVE – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN & CO START TO USE ‘TREASON’ TO THREATEN & GAG THEIR CRITICS

Annuar told Ahmad to consult with the relevant experts first before asking Umno MPs to express their consent.

“The Umno sec-gen wrote to the MPs and gave us less than 24 hours to express agreement to urge the YDP Agong to convene a parliamentary session, allegedly under article 150 (3) of the Federal Constitution.

“It is good for the Umno sec-gen to consult constitutional experts to look smarter in legal matters,” Annuar said on Twitter, this morning.

He also uploaded his response letter to Ahmad.

In the letter, the former BN secretary-general described the move as a “clear attempt” to conspire with the opposition, “insult the party’s decision”, and “disobey the Agong”.

“It is unfortunate that YB (Ahmad’s) letter has made a big mistake in interpreting matters related to the Federal Constitution.

“Article 150 (3) which is referred to, means to confirm any law made by declaration (promulgation) during an emergency, that is, a law/ordinance made without a parliamentary session.

“It means it needs to be tabled after the emergency is over, not called to discuss the legitimacy of the emergency proclamation that has been already been declared constitutional by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“YB should understand, after the proclamation was made under article 150 of the Federal Constitution, Parliament no longer convenes. Parliament can only convene after the end of the emergency period (1st August 2021),” Annuar wrote to Ahmad.

Earlier, Annuar had criticised elements of the Umno leadership for wanting to work with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and the DAP.

Annuar was then sacked as BN secretary-general on Jan 4 to be replaced by Ahmad.

On Jan 14, Anwar urged the opposition’s elected representatives to send a letter of appeal to the Agong to request that the declaration of emergency be cancelled and Parliament convened as soon as possible.

Pakatan Harapan MPs have said that an emergency is not necessary because the movement control order SOPs should be sufficient.

They claim that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has the political motivation of avoiding elections and parliamentary sittings while being able to govern unchecked.

Meanwhile, Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz said he would also write a letter to the Agong to request that the emergency be reconsidered.

He said this was because he thought the emergency was being carried out to silence the voice of the MPs.

“I will write (a letter) to the Agong, supporting the rethinking of this emergency plan which has indeed silenced the voices of MPs and is not necessary,” he said. MKINI

Nazri tests positive for Covid19