GET WELL SOON NAZRI! UMNO MP, LONG AN ICON IN THE LOCAL SCENE FOR HIS BRASH WAYS, TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

The former de facto law minister said he did the swab test after close contact with a positive case last week during a press conference.

Nazri went for the test after Umno blogger Zaharin Mohd Yasin, who attended his press conference, posted on his blog that he was infected with the coronavirus.

“I then went for the test and was confirmed Covid-19 positive yesterday,” he told news portal Malaysiakini today.

Nazri is now under quarantine at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab, Kota Baru.

Last week, Nazri held a press conference to announce that he was withdrawing his support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, reducing the Perikatan Nasional government’s parliamentary seats to 109.

With the withdrawal, Muhyiddin lost the support of MPs in the 222-seat chamber.

Several others at the press conference have also gone for screening with most of them now in quarantine.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

