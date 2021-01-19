‘TREASON’ THIS, ‘TREASON’ THAT – ALREADY MUHYIDDIN REGIME START TO SHOW THEIR ‘DICTATORIAL’ URGES – NOW ANNUAR MUSA, SEEN AS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘DAGGER’ IN UMNO’, THREATENS AHMAD MASLAN IT’S ‘TREASONOUS’ TO TELL UMNO MPs TO DEBATE ROYAL ORDER FOR ‘EMERGENCY RULE’

Umno sec-gen’s call to MPs to debate royal order ‘treasonous’, says Annuar

FEDERAL Territories Minister Annuar Musa has reprimanded Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan for urging his party lawmakers to call for parliament to convene.

The Ketereh MP said Ahmad’s action could be deemed treasonous as the royal proclamation of the emergency as recommended by the Perikatan Nasional government was constitutional.

“Umno/Barisan Nasional MPs and other MPs cannot petition the king to undo what is constitutionally done. There is no legal provision for us to do so. There is no legal leg for us to stand on. Our actions are doomed to fail.

“The letter is a violation of organisational ethics, an insult to the party’s decision and can be interpreted as an attempt to disobey the Agong,” Annuar replied in a letter to Ahmad which was posted on social media.

Ahmad is said to have sent a letter to Umno and BN MPs urging them to call for a parliament meeting to debate the constitutionality of the emergency proclamation, under article 150(3) of the federal constitution.

The article states that a proclamation of emergency should be laid before both houses of parliament and shall cease to have effect if resolutions are passed by both houses annulling such a proclamation or ordinance.

Annuar said Ahmad had erred in the interpretation of the said article, which is meant to affirm laws made by declaration during an emergency.

Annuar said the article is not meant to be invoked to question the legitimacy of the emergency proclamation that has been declared by the king in accordance with the constitution.

The former Umno secretary-general also slammed the move as going against the original stand taken by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who initially supported the declaration of the emergency.

“If it has ‘upheld the order’ and that is the party’s decision, why is YB Datuk Seri trying to turn his back on the official statement of the party president?” Annuar said.

He urged for the letter to be retracted. He accused Ahmad of conspiring with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim who has recently made the same call.

“It is also a clear attempt to continue to conspire with Anwar and DAP who previously asked the same thing to be done by the parliament members. This clearly contradicts the party’s ruling.

“Therefore, I ask Ahmad to withdraw the letter. I do not agree at all with the action which is not constitutional and in conflict with the party decision.” -THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Puad says Annuar Musa is PPBM’s dagger within Umno

PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi has accused party comrade Annuar Musa of being PPBM’s weapon within Umno, and of following the same script Muhyiddin Yassin did before in attacking the party. Puad said Annuar had been openly hitting out at Umno and its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to make the party look divided, claiming that Annuar was executing the “enemy’s game plan”. “That’s why the decision to remove Annuar as Barisan Nasional secretary-general was the right one. PPBM lost their weapon that could split Umno from within. Don’t be surprised if, one day, Annuar stands on a PPBM stage to attack Umno, as Muhyiddin once stood on a DAP stage to do the same,” said Puad. He said the “No Anwar, no DAP” slogan often touted by Annuar was the strategy used by PPBM president Muhyiddin, secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin, and Supreme Council member Mohamed Azmin Ali. The slogan was aimed at confusing Umno members and splitting the party. However, he said the issue of Anwar and DAP had never surfaced at the party’s leadership meetings recently. “Annuar said Umno is split three ways. He forgets that it’s split because there have been power brokers since Umno lost (in the 2018 general election),” Puad said. “Some wanted to sell Umno to Dr Mahathir Mohamad (then chairman of PPBM). They became frogs and joined Hamzah Zainudin and the gang. Some didn’t jump. Now, they want to sell Umno to Muhyiddin. So why is Annuar surprised about Umno splitting in three. He’s a part of it,” Puad claimed in a Facebook post today. He rejected Annuar’s remarks that Umno would come to an end if it chose the wrong partners at the next general election, saying the party had been able to bounce back from tougher circumstances, including the time it was banned. “Umno had a Team A and Team B. Umno has given birth to several splinter parties. Umno has even experienced losing power. Did Umno come to an end? “That’s why Umno doesn’t want to work with PPBM,” he said. “PPBM clearly stabbed Umno from the back. After 11 months with Perikatan Nasional, PPBM has been a dishonest friend.” He claimed that Annuar would continue hitting out at Umno but added that Annuar also knew that the party would continue to stay relevant. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.