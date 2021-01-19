MUHYIDDIN REGIME WILL SOON START TO BEHAVE LIKE A DICTATORSHIP – WAIT & SEE! MAHATHR SOUNDS THE ALARM – EVEN AS HIS LOYALIST KHAIRUDDIN FILES SUIT TO CHALLENGE MUHYIDDIN’S EMERGENCY RULE PROCLAMATION

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said the “absolute power” given to his successor Muhyiddin Yassin due to the emergency proclamation will lead to “breaches and abuse”.

The nonagenarian said this will soon manifest despite assurances given by the government that it was done for the nation and with good intentions.

“The declaration of emergency has given the government tremendous powers.

“Everything that is done is in the name of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. They cannot be questioned, nor can they be brought before Parliament as all sittings have been cancelled.

“Effectively the rule of law has been abolished. We are assured that the intention is good. But when absolute authority is given, breaches and abuses will happen,” Mahathir said on his blog today.

The reason given for this “seizure of power” through the declaration of emergency, he said, was the massive increase in Covid-19 cases.

“What can the prime minister, with his absolute power, do to solve this health crisis?

“Can the prime minister, with his power to jail people for up to 10 years and impose a fine of RM5 million, reduce the number of cases?” he questioned.

Mahathir pointed out that there were countless problems caused by Covid-19 and they do not have easy solutions.

Among the problems he highlighted include the overwhelmed healthcare system with the increasing number of cases, cramped workers’ dormitories leading to more infections and the state of the economy.

“What kind of advice can (Muhyiddin) give to the king that will reduce the number of those getting infected, those having to be hospitalised, those who will die?” he added.

The veteran politician mentioned that Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) government had lost its majority and therefore, the right to rule and it is only through the emergency proclamation that the “minority government” had gained the power to rule.

On Jan 9, Kelantan Umno chief and Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub announced he was withdrawing support for Muhyiddin and the PN government.

A few days later on Jan 12, the same day of the emergency declaration, Umno’s Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz also withdrew his support for Muhyiddin.

With Nazri’s announcement, Muhyiddin’s government lost the majority in the Dewan Rakyat with only 109 out of 220 MPs, pending two vacancies for the Batu Sapi and Gerik parliamentary seats.

In his blog post today, Mahathir said there was no need for the emergency in the first place, as the government already has ample power and the rakyat have obeyed the directives issued.

“We are not like liberal western countries where the people openly disobeyed government directives claiming that their rights and freedoms have been ignored,” he said.

Mahathir had last Friday likened Muhyiddin to a “dictator” for resorting to the declaration of emergency.

It was also reported earlier today that Pejuang, the party co-founded by the Langkawi MP, intends to send a letter of appeal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to consider withdrawing the proclamation of emergency.

The Agong had consented to a declaration of emergency proclamation based on Clause (1) Article 150 of the Federal Constitution on Jan 12, in light of the growing number of Covid-19 cases.

His Majesty gave his consent for this period of emergency to take effect until Aug 1 or an earlier date if the number of daily Covid-19 figures can be effectively controlled and lowered.

The declaration of emergency will allow Muhyiddin to suspend Parliament and delay the Sarawak state election, where the term of its state assembly will automatically expire in June, until later in the year. MKINI