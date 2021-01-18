MUHYIDDIN TRIES TO APPEASE MALAYSIANS OVER HIS ‘EMERGENCY’ STUNT – BUT TO NO AVAIL – IF HE CAN BETRAY HIS OWN MENTOR & PULL A COUP AGAINST HIS OWN GOVT – WHAT WON;T HE DO NEXT

PM assuages unhappiness over emergency

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today acknowledged that there was some unhappiness over the emergency proclamation that followed the second movement control order (MCO 2.0).

However, he reiterated that the moves were purely intended to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government is aware that the MCO followed by the emergency proclamation which took effect from Jan 11 to Aug 1 had caused some unhappiness in society and also the business community.

“I reiterate that the emergency proclamation was made with the sole intention of curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic that is now the biggest threat to the country’s socio-economic development,” he said in a televised address.

Muhyiddin was announcing measures to provide relief to the people and businesses during the MCO 2.0.

The Pagoh MP promised to mitigate any impact on the economy.

“The government will do its best to ensure the impact on the economic environment is under control.

“In fact, we saw that since Jan 11, Bursa Malaysia and the bond market remained stable and orderly,” he said.

Muhyiddin also urged the public to stay at home.

“If there is a need to work in the office, please abide by the standard operating procedure to stay safe.

“To Malaysians, I would like to convey my utmost thanks for understanding and supporting the government’s efforts,” he added.

The premier expressed gratitude to all frontliners assisting in the Covid-19 pandemic and floods in the east coast.

In his speech, Muhyiddin said the first batch of vaccines will arrive in late February and the vaccination process is expected to start in March.

Some 80 percent of the population, he said, is expected to be vaccinated by the first quarter of 2022. MKINI

