MUHYIDDIN TRIES TO APPEASE MALAYSIANS OVER HIS ‘EMERGENCY’ STUNT – BUT TO NO AVAIL – IF HE CAN BETRAY HIS OWN MENTOR & PULL A COUP AGAINST HIS OWN GOVT – WHAT WON;T HE DO NEXT
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today acknowledged that there was some unhappiness over the emergency proclamation that followed the second movement control order (MCO 2.0).
However, he reiterated that the moves were purely intended to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The government is aware that the MCO followed by the emergency proclamation which took effect from Jan 11 to Aug 1 had caused some unhappiness in society and also the business community.
Muhyiddin was announcing measures to provide relief to the people and businesses during the MCO 2.0.
The Pagoh MP promised to mitigate any impact on the economy.
“The government will do its best to ensure the impact on the economic environment is under control.
“In fact, we saw that since Jan 11, Bursa Malaysia and the bond market remained stable and orderly,” he said.
Muhyiddin also urged the public to stay at home.
“If there is a need to work in the office, please abide by the standard operating procedure to stay safe.
“To Malaysians, I would like to convey my utmost thanks for understanding and supporting the government’s efforts,” he added.
The premier expressed gratitude to all frontliners assisting in the Covid-19 pandemic and floods in the east coast.
In his speech, Muhyiddin said the first batch of vaccines will arrive in late February and the vaccination process is expected to start in March.
Some 80 percent of the population, he said, is expected to be vaccinated by the first quarter of 2022. MKINI
MCO 2.0 won’t hit economy as hard as the first, says PM
PETALING JAYA: The government does not expect the second movement control order to have a similar economic impact to the first MCO in March last year as economic activities have been allowed to operate this time, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.
The Prime Minister said the impact of the current MCO on the economy is expected to be manageable.
“Growth will continue to be supported by a strong export sector and global trade recovery. The economic stimulus packages, Budget 2021 and the Permai assistance package will continue to boost consumption.
“Furthermore, high impact projects and initiatives with significant economic multipliers will continue to drive the economic recovery momentum,” he said during an address on Monday (Jan 18) to announce the Perlindungan Ekonomi dan Rakyat Malaysia (Permai) assistance package worth RM15bil.
Muhyiddin said a total of 22 initiatives would be implemented under Permai, anchored on the three main objectives namely combating the Covid-19 outbreak, safeguarding the welfare of the people, and supporting the business continuity.
Muhyiddin said previously that the impact of the first MCO saw the country’s GDP in the second quarter of 2020 recording a significant decline with a rise in the unemployment rate.
“With the implementation of the economic stimulus packages, we managed to achieve a smaller GDP contraction rate, from 17.1% to 2.7%, and a reduction in the unemployment rate from 5.1% to 4.7% from the second to the third quarter of 2020,” he said.
Muhyiddin also reassured the public and the business community that the Emergency proclamation had the sole intention of curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The government will endeavour to do everything possible to ensure that the impact of these measures on the country’s economy is contained. In fact, since Jan 11, it is clear that our capital markets such as Bursa Malaysia and the bond market have remained stable and orderly,” he said. ANN
MKINI /ANN
