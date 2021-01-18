MAHATHIR TO INTERVENE IN LAWYER’S SUIT AGAINST AGONG OVER DECISION NOT TO PROCLAIM EMERGENCY RULE WHEN ASKED BY MUHYIDDIN LAST YEAR

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other lawmakers have joined the growing number of parties seeking to intervene in a suit over the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision to refuse the emergency proclamation.

Langkawi MP Mahathir, Jerlun MP Mukhriz Mahathir, Kubang Pasu MP Amiruddin Hamzah, Sri Gading MP Shahruddin Md Salleh, and senator Marzuki Yahya filed the intervener application on Jan 12.

The five former Bersatu members filed the legal bid through law firm Messrs Law Practice of Rafique.

They seek to intervene in a suit by lawyer Syed Iskandar Syed Jaafar, who is seeking the court’s guidance over the constitutional issue linked to the Agong’s earlier decision not to abide by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s request for an emergency proclamation.

On Oct 25 last year, it was reported that the Agong decided not to accede to Muhyiddin’s request for a proclamation of emergency on the declared reason that the current Perikatan Nasional government was handling the Covid-19 pandemic effectively.

It should be noted though that later on Jan 12 this year, it was reported that the Agong then agreed to abide by Muhyiddin’s advice for a proclamation of emergency to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The five former Bersatu members’ intervener bid joins a growing list of lawyers among others who are also seeking to intervene in the lawsuit.

The others seeking to intervene in the suit are the Muslim Lawyers Association of Malaysia (PPMM); lawyers Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz, Malcolm Fernandez, and Nazira Abdul Rahim; and non-governmental organisation (NGO) the Centre for a Better Tomorrow.

According to a copy of the intervenor application, the five proposed intervenors claimed that they should be included in the suit because of their constitutional rights to safeguard, protect, and uphold the Federal Constitution.

They claimed that they would be very much affected by any court decision in the suit because of their constitutional rights to debate and vote in the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara on any enactment and amendment to laws, as well as to air the voice of the people in these sessions.

“The proposed intervenors, as members of Parliament, have the constitutional rights to give testimony and raise submission to help this honourable court to make the proper legal finding over the originating summons (filed by Syed Iskandar).

“The proposed intervenors, as members of Parliament, have the legal duty to safeguard, protect, and uphold the sovereignty of the Federal Constitution from being contravened by any quarters,” the intervenor application read.

When contacted by Malaysiakini today, plaintiff Syed Iskandar said he would be objecting against the latest intervenor bid by Mahathir and the four former Bersatu members.

“I have instructed my lawyer to object. I issued the instruction last night,” he said, claiming that the latest intervenor bid is not supported by any valid grounds.

It was previously reported that he would be raising objections against the other intervenor applications as well, on grounds that they allegedly do not have any legal interest in the matter.

Through the suit, Syed Iskandar is seeking for the court to determine, among others, whether the Agong “has an unfettered discretion not to declare an emergency despite the advice of the prime minister of the federal cabinet to the contrary”.

The plaintiff also wants the court to determine this through the true construction of Articles 40 and 150 of the Federal Constitution.

Article 40 generally deals with the need of the Agong to act in accordance with the advice of the cabinet or of a minister acting under the general authority of the cabinet, among others.

“This is a public interest litigation brought to vindicate the rule of law and to uphold the Federal Constitution,” the plaintiff stated in the suit.

Article 150 deals with the power of the Agong to issue a proclamation of emergency when there is a situation where the security, economic life, or public order in the federation, or any part thereof, is threatened, among others.

The plaintiff is also seeking for the court to determine the validity of an amendment to Article 150, which inserted clauses, among others, that bar the court from hearing legal action in relation to the issue of a proclamation of emergency.

Among the amendments is the insertion of Article 150(8), which states that no court shall have jurisdiction to entertain or determine any application, question, or proceeding, in whatever form, on any ground, regarding the validity of the proclamation of emergency.

MKINI

.