INDEED – AS THOUGH THE WHOLE COUNTRY DOES NOT KNOW ANWAR JUST AS GREEDY FOR POWER AS MUHYIDDIN! BUT IT’S TRUTH & NUMBERS THAT WIN THE DAY – NOT MORE EMPTY TALK & SWASHBUCKLING HISTRIONICS TO DUPE THE PEOPLE INTO FORGETTING HIS PALACE FIASCO WITH NAJIB & ZAHID

Anwar’s court challenge shows his thirst for power, says PPBM man

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has come under fire from PPBM and accused of being detached from “reality” in his pursuit of power for planning to take the government to court for declaring a state of emergency.

PPBM information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan said Anwar’s thirst for power appeared to be unabated, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and floods lashing the country, and he seemed to have forgotten the people’s agenda.

In a posting on Facebook, Wan Saiful said: “After unsuccessfully claiming many times that he had a formidable and convincing majority, now he wants to take the government to court. The people should actually feel relieved that the emergency is in place as it will reduce politicking.

“The government can then focus on helping the rakyat. But he continuously attempts to grab power. How detached from reality one can be.”

Anwar said today that he was challenging the legality of the proclamation of emergency, describing it as an “egregious abuse of power.” Days earlier, Anwar had urged all MPs to request the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to revoke the emergency proclamation and call Parliament to meet as soon as possible.

On Anwar’s claim that Muhyiddin had betrayed Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the “Sheraton Move” in February, he reminded Anwar that it was he that caused the whole situation by continuously pushing Mahathir to step down.

“In the past, he used to say he supported Dr Mahahtir in front of him but he was actively pushing his machinery to betray him behind his back. Don’t try and come clean by accusing Muhyiddin,” he said.

Wan Saiful said Anwar should not just accuse the government of not having any clear plans, but instead asked him to suggest ideas if they were better. “Otherwise it is just empty talk,” he added.

Wan Saiful defended the Perikatan Nasional government saying that Muhyiddin remained focused on the needs of the people despite being harassed every day by such dissenting voices.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

