5 DAYS INTO EMERGENCY RULE, COVID-19 STILL FIRMLY ON THE UPTREND WITH 3,339 NEW CASES

The Health Ministry today reported 3,339 new Covid-19 cases, the second-highest number of daily infections, surpassed only by yesterday’s record-breaking 4,029 cases.

A total of seven states and federal territory recorded three-digit gains but Selangor again broke the four-digit threshold with 1,314 new cases.

All states, including Perlis, reported infections in the last 24 hours.

Most notable is the new record high of patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) which jumped from 205 to 240.

The 35 new ICU cases are the highest one-day gain on record.

The previous largest one-day gain was on March 30 last year when 21 people were placed under ICU care in a single day.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that the government was turning to private hospitals as the ICU capacity in public hospitals was rapidly dwindling.

Leading indicators:

Active cases: 37,782 ↑ (656 more than the previous day, new record)

Patients in ICU: 240 ↑ (35 more than the previous day, new record)

Intubated patients: 93 ↑ (14 more than the previous day)

Deaths: 7 (↓ One less than the previous day)

Breakdown of new Covid-19 cases by states:



Selangor (1,314)

Sabah (393)

Johor (362)

Kuala Lumpur (334)

Negeri Sembilan (236)

Penang (120)

Kelantan (114)

Perak (107)

Kedah (96)

Sarawak (62)

Pahang (61)

Malacca (60)

Putrajaya (23)

Terengganu (22)

Labuan (22)

Perlis (13)

