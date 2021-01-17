POSER FOR IGP – HOW DOES A 16-YEAR-OLD GIRL GET RAPED IN A POLICE CELL? NO NEED FOR IPCMC? THEN CARRY ON CORRUPTION, CUSTODIAL MURDERS, BULLYING & NOW RAPE …

A 16-year-old girl was raped by an underage offender while in police custody at the Miri Central police station in Sarawak last week.

On 8 January, she had been detained for her alleged involvement in illegal gambling activities.

So, why did she have to be jailed in the police lock up, and not a young offender’s detention centre?

Although her cell was locked and separate from the other 12 male detainees, she alleged that their cell was not locked.

In the early hours of 9 January, the rapist, who was another juvenile offender, had obtained the keys to her cell, then raped her in the police toilet.

Were no policemen who were manning the cells?

Where were the other policemen in the station? Were they fast asleep or out, solving a case?

Why did the guards leave their position?

Is it normal to have the cells unguarded?

Are the guards complicit in the crime?

How come, the rapist can wander round freely?

Is he a Datuk’s son? Has he links to the triad?

Two cops have been suspended. They deserve the most severe of punishments. A girls life has been wrecked.

The whole thing is very fishy.

Malaysia needs a serious shake-up if people who are thrown in a police cell, are not safe.

This Miri rape, reminds me of the gang-rape in Butterworth, in 2012, of an Indonesian cleaner, who was picked up by policemen, in a police car, then gang-raped by three policemen at the police Headquarters

Don’t tell me, that in the Miri case, as in the Butterworth case, the cries of help by the victim, were not heard? Was she gagged? Was the police station empty? Did the other prisoners, on hearing her cries and shout for help? Were they afraid of repercussions?

Heads must roll, and it should start with the head of the Miri police, then Sarawak and the IGP.

People have disappeared and children been kidnapped.

The police want to control our lives, but they cannot even control their own police force and protect the people locked up in their cells.

-https://www.mariammokhtar.com/

.