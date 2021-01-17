‘WE WILL NOT BE A RUBBERSTAMP TO LEGITIMIZE A POWER GRAB’ – DAP TO JOIN EMERGENCY ADVISORY PANEL TO ADVISE AGONG – BUT WANTS MUHYIDDIN TO ‘GUARANTEE SINCERE & GENUINE’ COLLABORATION

DAP will join the independent committee to advise Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during the state of emergency if the opposition is given equal weight in setting its direction, said party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

According to Lim, co-operation could be achieved if more opposition lawmakers and experts are included in the committee to make it more “independent”, reported Malay Mail Online today.

He said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin must guarantee that any collaboration will be sincere and genuine.

“We will accept in good faith (should there be an invitation) but on the strict condition that our inclusion will not be used to rubber stamp any illegal or unconstitutional acts by Muhyiddin,” the former finance minister was quoted as saying.

However, the Bagan MP cautioned Muhyiddin against exploiting the opposition’s goodwill as a way to “legitimise” any unconstitutional decisions.

“We have always been willing to work together to fight Covid-19 but we don’t want it to be used to legitimise a power grab,” said Lim.

On Tuesday, a day after Muhyiddin reinstated the movement control order (MCO), the Agong declared a nationwide state of emergency until August 1 to curb the increasing number of Covid-19 infections.

The king consented to Muhyiddin’s request after granting him an audience on Monday.

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan (PH) has been critical of the decision to enforce emergency rule, dismissing Muhyiddin’s justification to seek the Agong’s consent for the emergency as a ploy to stay in power.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Takiyuddin Hassan said three members of the opposition will sit in the panel.

However, in an interview with RTM last night, Takiyuddin told that no one has been nominated from among the opposition parties.

Lim said his party wants more clarity before deciding if it will co-operate.

“It must also get consensus from (other) PH members.

“However, as far as DAP is concerned, we are willing to co-operate, but as I said, on the condition that we will not be used to rubberstamp any unconstitutional acts,” he said.

Lim dismissed suggestions that agreeing to join the special emergency panel would legitimise the Emergency Ordinance.

Sitting on the committee provides the opposition the opportunity to revoke emergency rule, he said.

Today, several MPs told The Malaysian Insight that PH and Pejuang lawmakers will appeal to the Agong on Monday to revoke the state of emergency.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.