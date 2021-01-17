‘RESTORE PARLIAMENT IMMEDIATELY’ – AFTER DAYS OF SILENCE, MAT HASAN FINALLY SPEAKS UP AS UNHAPPINESS WITH MUHYIDDIN FACTION GROWS- ‘MALAYSIA’S DEMOCRACY MUST REMAIN UNDEFEATED, BE IT BY PANDEMIC OR WHATEVER CHALLENGES THAT COME FORTH’

PETALING JAYA: The declaration of a health emergency with a specific ordinance would have been more appropriate to fight Covid-19 under the circumstances, says Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

He said although the party acknowledged that the decision to declare an emergency was made with intentions to control the outbreak, paralysing the Federal Constitution fully or partially would not help recovery from the pandemic.

As such, Mohamad said the government should restore Parliament immediately.

“Given the unprecedented situation, we acknowledge the need for an emergency. However, a health emergency accompanied by a specific ordinance, would have been more appropriate.

“Only through reinforcement of a healthcare strategy can we improve our control over the pandemic. We should expedite the immunisation process and utilise the movement control order,” he said in a statement.

He added that while Umno fully supported Putrajaya’s effort in containing the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the party was also firm in its stance to restore democracy.

“Malaysia’s democracy must remain undefeated, be it by the pandemic or whatever challenges that may come forth to this country.

“It will also be a just country with its constitution as the highest law. Malaysia is a successful democracy. In fact, Malaysia is the best example of a democratic country among all Muslim nations,” he said.

On Jan 12, the King proclaimed an emergency that will be enforced until Aug 1, or it may end earlier if the Covid-19 pandemic is contained and brought under control in the country.

Yesterday, the government set up an emergency management technical committee to ensure the smooth management of the emergency nationwide.

The eight-member committee will include the director-general of the Public Service Department, secretary-general of the Treasury, the attorney-general, the defence forces chief, the inspector-general of police, the health director-general and the National Security Council director-general.

It will be jointly chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Takiyuddin Hassan and chief secretary to the government Mohd Zuki Ali.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

