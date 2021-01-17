‘IF POLITICIANS INFECTED, THEY CAUGHT IT OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT – NOT INSIDE’ – MAHATHIR PINPOINTS EASE OF MODERN TRANSPORT AS FACTOR FOR FAST-SPIKING COVID-19 – INDEED, MUHYIDDIN’S PREMATURE LIFTING OF INTERSTATE TRAVEL BAN MAY HAVE DONE MORE HARM THAN CAN BE IMAGINED WITH NEW INFECTIONS BREACHING A ‘POINT-OF-NO-RETURN’ 4,000-MARK

The previous record, just two days ago, was 3,337 new cases.
Selangor reported the most cases, more than 1,400, followed by Johor and Sabah.
Of the new cases, 110 (2.7 percent) were from lockup, prison or immigration depot clusters.
- Active cases: 37,126 ↑ (1,873 more than the previous day, new record)
- Patients in ICU: 205 ↑ (1 more than the previous day, new record)
- Intubated patients: 79 ↓ (8 less than the previous day)
- Deaths: 8
A breakdown of cases by states is as follows:
Selangor (1,466)
Existing clusters: 486
Close contacts: 675
Other screenings: 305
Johor (719)
Existing clusters: 348
New clusters (Jalan Sembrong, Tembok Nanas, Senai Cyber): 163
Close contacts: 143
Other screenings: 65
Sabah (449)
Existing clusters: 8
Close contacts: 335
Other screenings: 106
Kuala Lumpur (347)
Existing clusters: 94
Close contacts: 129
Imported: 7
Other screenings: 117
Negeri Sembilan (214)
Existing clusters: 41
New cluster (Jalan Permata): 50
Close contacts: 74
Other screenings: 49
Kedah (195)
Existing clusters: 19
Close contacts: 62
Other screenings: 114
Kelantan (141)
Existing clusters: 45
Close contacts: 63
Other screenings: 33
Penang (120)
Existing clusters: 36
Close contacts: 46
Other screenings: 38
Terengganu (80)
Existing clusters: 35
Close contacts: 22
Other screenings: 23
Sarawak (69)
Existing clusters: 50
Imported: 1
Other screenings: 18
Pahang (65)
Existing clusters: 1
New cluster (Kampung Lebu): 8
Close contacts: 41
Other screenings: 15
Perak (54)
Existing clusters: 10
New cluster (Taman Juta): 1
Close contacts: 30
Other screenings: 13
Malacca (44)
Existing clusters: 4
Close contacts: 36
Other screenings: 4
Putrajaya (35)
Existing clusters: 3
Close contacts: 19
Other screenings: 13
Labuan (17)
Close contacts: 12
Other screenings: 5
Close contacts: 14
Perlis (14)
Close contact tracing: 14
Deaths
Of the eight new deaths, four were from Sabah.
Details of the deceased are as follows:
‘Patient 104,077’ – Male, 70, passed away at the Queen Elizabeth, Kota Kinabalu (Sabah)
‘Patient 126,612’ – Male, 59, passed away at the Sungai Buloh (Selangor)
‘Patient 141,045’ – Male, 78, passed away at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun, Ipoh (Perak)
‘Patient 142,964’ – Male, 72, passed away at the Sungai Buloh (Kuala Lumpur)
‘Patient 144,035’ – Male, 40, passed away at the Bentong (Pahang)
‘Patient 145,939’ – Male, 62, passed away at theJenazah dibawa ke Lahad Datu (Sabah)
‘Patient 117,659’ – Foreign female, 45, passed away at the Lahad Datu (Sabah)
‘Patient 149,197’ – Foreign female, 61, passed away at the Lahad Datu (Sabah)
Clusters
Meanwhile, Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a statement today, reported six new clusters. Their details are as follows:
Senai Cyber cluster
Main location: Jalan Cyber 2, Senai Industrial Estate 3, Senai, Johor
Affected districts: Kulai
Type: Factory
Cases to date: 114
Tembok Nanas cluster
Main location: Pekan Nanas Immigration Depot, Johor
Affected districts: Pontian
Type: Immigration Depot
Cases to date: 41
Jalan Sembrong cluster
Main location: Jalan Sembrong 3, Taman Perindustrian Sembrong, Kluang, Johor
Affected districts: Kluang
Type: Workers’ quarters
Cases to date: 18
Jalan Permata cluster
Main location: Jalan Permata 1/3, Arab Malaysian Industrial Park, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan
Affected districts: Seremban
Type: Workplace, index case with symptoms
Cases to date: 61
Taman Juta cluster
Main location: Taman Juta Intan, Perak
Affected districts: Hilir Perak
Type: Index case with symptoms
Cases to date: 14
Kampung Lebu cluster
Main location: Kampung Lebu, Bentong, Pahang
Affected districts: Bentong, Kuantan
Type: Wedding ceremony, tahlil prayers
Cases to date: 21
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI
.