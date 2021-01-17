‘IF POLITICIANS INFECTED, THEY CAUGHT IT OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT – NOT INSIDE’ – MAHATHIR PINPOINTS EASE OF MODERN TRANSPORT AS FACTOR FOR FAST-SPIKING COVID-19 – INDEED, MUHYIDDIN’S PREMATURE LIFTING OF INTERSTATE TRAVEL BAN MAY HAVE DONE MORE HARM THAN CAN BE IMAGINED WITH NEW INFECTIONS BREACHING A ‘POINT-OF-NO-RETURN’ 4,000-MARK

THE Covid-19 virus is more infectious as modern transport has improved tremendously over the years, said former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The ease of movement from one place to another has allowed people to transfer the virus and infect others more quickly,” said the 95-year-old on the Astro Awani morning news show today.

Dr Mahathir was asked to compare the Covid-19 and Nipah virus pandemics in Malaysia.

Malaysia had similarly suffered a Nipah outbreak from September 1998 to May 1999. The outbreak, which was quickly contained, infected 265 people and killed 105.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has so far infected more than 150,000 people, and killed 594. Malaysia continues to see four-digit numbers of daily cases.

Dr Mahathir said Malaysians can reduce the risk of becoming infected with Covid-19 by following strict health protocols and the standard operating procedure.

“I have been able to avoid infections by taking tests every two weeks to check whether I am infected or not.

“Although there are 222 MPs in Dewan Rakyat, there have been no infections as everyone follows the SOPs.

“If there are any infections, they caught it outside Parliament and not inside,” said the Langkawi MP.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir said he kept fit and healthy during the MCO by staying active.

“I still go to work every day and watch what I eat,” said the former prime minister.

“My advice is eat just enough and stop when it gets tasty. This way, we can avoid obesity and all the other medical problems that come with it.

“Take me for instance. I have been 62kg for the past 30 years,” said Dr Mahathir.

He said he still works eight to 12 hours a day, meeting people and reading reports. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Covid-19 (Jan 16): Record high as cases breach 4,000 mark

The previous record, just two days ago, was 3,337 new cases. Selangor reported the most cases, more than 1,400, followed by Johor and Sabah. Of the new cases, 110 (2.7 percent) were from lockup, prison or immigration depot clusters. Leading indicators: Active cases: 37,126 ↑ (1,873 more than the previous day, new record)

Patients in ICU: 205 ↑ (1 more than the previous day, new record)

Intubated patients: 79 ↓ (8 less than the previous day)

Deaths: 8 A breakdown of cases by states is as follows: Selangor (1,466) Existing clusters: 486 Close contacts: 675 Other screenings: 305 Johor (719) Existing clusters: 348 New clusters (Jalan Sembrong, Tembok Nanas, Senai Cyber): 163 Close contacts: 143 Other screenings: 65 Sabah (449) Existing clusters: 8 Close contacts: 335 Other screenings: 106 Kuala Lumpur (347) Existing clusters: 94 Close contacts: 129 Imported: 7 Other screenings: 117 Negeri Sembilan (214) Existing clusters: 41 New cluster (Jalan Permata): 50 Close contacts: 74 Other screenings: 49 Kedah (195) Existing clusters: 19 Close contacts: 62 Other screenings: 114 Kelantan (141) Existing clusters: 45 Close contacts: 63 Other screenings: 33 Penang (120) Existing clusters: 36 Close contacts: 46 Other screenings: 38 Terengganu (80) Existing clusters: 35 Close contacts: 22 Other screenings: 23 Sarawak (69) Existing clusters: 50 Imported: 1 Other screenings: 18 Pahang (65) Existing clusters: 1 New cluster (Kampung Lebu): 8 Close contacts: 41 Other screenings: 15 Perak (54) Existing clusters: 10 New cluster (Taman Juta): 1 Close contacts: 30 Other screenings: 13 Malacca (44) Existing clusters: 4 Close contacts: 36 Other screenings: 4 Putrajaya (35) Existing clusters: 3 Close contacts: 19 Other screenings: 13 Labuan (17) Close contacts: 12 Other screenings: 5 Close contacts: 14 Perlis (14) Close contact tracing: 14 Deaths Of the eight new deaths, four were from Sabah. Details of the deceased are as follows: ‘Patient 104,077’ – Male, 70, passed away at the Queen Elizabeth, Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) ‘Patient 126,612’ – Male, 59, passed away at the Sungai Buloh (Selangor) ‘Patient 141,045’ – Male, 78, passed away at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun, Ipoh (Perak) ‘Patient 142,964’ – Male, 72, passed away at the Sungai Buloh (Kuala Lumpur) ‘Patient 144,035’ – Male, 40, passed away at the Bentong (Pahang) ‘Patient 145,939’ – Male, 62, passed away at theJenazah dibawa ke Lahad Datu (Sabah) ‘Patient 117,659’ – Foreign female, 45, passed away at the Lahad Datu (Sabah) ‘Patient 149,197’ – Foreign female, 61, passed away at the Lahad Datu (Sabah) Clusters Meanwhile, Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a statement today, reported six new clusters. Their details are as follows: Senai Cyber cluster Main location: Jalan Cyber 2, Senai Industrial Estate 3, Senai, Johor Affected districts: Kulai Type: Factory Cases to date: 114 Tembok Nanas cluster Main location: Pekan Nanas Immigration Depot, Johor Affected districts: Pontian Type: Immigration Depot Cases to date: 41 Jalan Sembrong cluster Main location: Jalan Sembrong 3, Taman Perindustrian Sembrong, Kluang, Johor Affected districts: Kluang Type: Workers’ quarters Cases to date: 18 Jalan Permata cluster Main location: Jalan Permata 1/3, Arab Malaysian Industrial Park, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan Affected districts: Seremban Type: Workplace, index case with symptoms Cases to date: 61 Taman Juta cluster Main location: Taman Juta Intan, Perak Affected districts: Hilir Perak Type: Index case with symptoms Cases to date: 14 Kampung Lebu cluster Main location: Kampung Lebu, Bentong, Pahang Affected districts: Bentong, Kuantan Type: Wedding ceremony, tahlil prayers Cases to date: 21 THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI .

