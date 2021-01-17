‘IF POLITICIANS INFECTED, THEY CAUGHT IT OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT – NOT INSIDE’ – MAHATHIR PINPOINTS EASE OF MODERN TRANSPORT AS FACTOR FOR FAST-SPIKING COVID-19 – INDEED, MUHYIDDIN’S PREMATURE LIFTING OF INTERSTATE TRAVEL BAN MAY HAVE DONE MORE HARM THAN CAN BE IMAGINED WITH NEW INFECTIONS BREACHING A ‘POINT-OF-NO-RETURN’ 4,000-MARK

Politics | January 17, 2021 by | 0 Comments

THE Covid-19 virus is more infectious as modern transport has improved tremendously over the years, said former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The ease of movement from one place to another has allowed people to transfer the virus and infect others more quickly,” said the 95-year-old on the Astro Awani morning news show today.

Dr Mahathir was asked to compare the Covid-19 and Nipah virus pandemics in Malaysia.

Malaysia had similarly suffered a Nipah outbreak from September 1998 to May 1999. The outbreak, which was quickly contained, infected 265 people and killed 105.

Dr Mahathir said Malaysians can reduce the risk of becoming infected with Covid-19 by following strict health protocols and the standard operating procedure.

“I have been able to avoid infections by taking tests every two weeks to check whether I am infected or not.

“Although there are 222 MPs in Dewan Rakyat, there have been no infections as everyone follows the SOPs.

“If there are any infections, they caught it outside Parliament and not inside,” said the Langkawi MP.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir said he kept fit and healthy during the MCO by staying active.

“I still go to work every day and watch what I eat,” said the former prime minister.

“My advice is eat just enough and stop when it gets tasty. This way, we can avoid obesity and all the other medical problems that come with it.

“Take me for instance. I have been 62kg for the past 30 years,” said Dr Mahathir.

He said he still works eight to 12 hours a day, meeting people and reading reports.  – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Covid-19 (Jan 16): Record high as cases breach 4,000 mark

The Health Ministry has reported 4,029 new cases of Covid-19, another record high.

The previous record, just two days ago, was 3,337 new cases.

Selangor reported the most cases, more than 1,400, followed by Johor and Sabah.

Of the new cases, 110 (2.7 percent) were from lockup, prison or immigration depot clusters.

Leading indicators:
  • Active cases: 37,126 ↑ (1,873 more than the previous day, new record)
  • Patients in ICU: 205 ↑ (1 more than the previous day, new record)
  • Intubated patients: 79 ↓ (8 less than the previous day)
  • Deaths: 8

A breakdown of cases by states is as follows:

Selangor (1,466)

Existing clusters: 486

Close contacts: 675

Other screenings: 305

Johor (719)

Existing clusters: 348

New clusters (Jalan Sembrong, Tembok Nanas, Senai Cyber): 163

Close contacts: 143

Other screenings: 65

Sabah (449)

Existing clusters: 8

Close contacts: 335

Other screenings: 106

Kuala Lumpur (347)

Existing clusters: 94

Close contacts: 129

Imported: 7

Other screenings: 117

Negeri Sembilan (214)

Existing clusters: 41

New cluster (Jalan Permata): 50

Close contacts: 74

Other screenings: 49

Kedah (195)

Existing clusters: 19

Close contacts: 62

Other screenings: 114

Kelantan (141)

Existing clusters: 45

Close contacts: 63

Other screenings: 33

Penang (120)

Existing clusters: 36

Close contacts: 46

Other screenings: 38

Terengganu (80)

Existing clusters: 35

Close contacts: 22

Other screenings: 23

Sarawak (69)

Existing clusters: 50

Imported: 1

Other screenings: 18

Pahang (65)

Existing clusters: 1

New cluster (Kampung Lebu): 8

Close contacts: 41

Other screenings: 15

Perak (54)

Existing clusters: 10

New cluster (Taman Juta): 1

Close contacts: 30

Other screenings: 13

Malacca (44)

Existing clusters: 4

Close contacts: 36

Other screenings: 4

Putrajaya (35)

Existing clusters: 3

Close contacts: 19

Other screenings: 13

Labuan (17)

Close contacts: 12

Other screenings: 5

Close contacts: 14

Perlis (14)

Close contact tracing: 14

Deaths

Of the eight new deaths, four were from Sabah.

Details of the deceased are as follows:

‘Patient 104,077’  – Male, 70, passed away at the Queen Elizabeth, Kota Kinabalu (Sabah)

‘Patient 126,612’  – Male, 59, passed away at the Sungai Buloh (Selangor)

‘Patient 141,045’  – Male, 78, passed away at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun, Ipoh (Perak)

‘Patient 142,964’  – Male, 72, passed away at the Sungai Buloh (Kuala Lumpur)

‘Patient 144,035’  – Male, 40, passed away at the Bentong (Pahang)

‘Patient 145,939’  – Male, 62, passed away at theJenazah dibawa ke Lahad Datu (Sabah)

‘Patient 117,659’  – Foreign female, 45, passed away at the Lahad Datu (Sabah)

‘Patient 149,197’  – Foreign female, 61, passed away at the Lahad Datu (Sabah)

Clusters

Meanwhile, Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a statement today, reported six new clusters. Their details are as follows:

Senai Cyber cluster

Main location: Jalan Cyber 2, Senai Industrial Estate 3, Senai, Johor

Affected districts: Kulai

Type: Factory

Cases to date: 114

Tembok Nanas cluster

Main location: Pekan Nanas Immigration Depot, Johor

Affected districts: Pontian

Type: Immigration Depot

Cases to date: 41

Jalan Sembrong cluster

Main location: Jalan Sembrong 3, Taman Perindustrian Sembrong, Kluang, Johor

Affected districts: Kluang

Type: Workers’ quarters

Cases to date: 18

Jalan Permata cluster

Main location: Jalan Permata 1/3, Arab Malaysian Industrial Park, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan

Affected districts: Seremban

Type: Workplace, index case with symptoms

Cases to date: 61

Taman Juta cluster

Main location: Taman Juta Intan, Perak

Affected districts: Hilir Perak

Type: Index case with symptoms

Cases to date: 14

Kampung Lebu cluster

Main location: Kampung Lebu, Bentong, Pahang

Affected districts: Bentong, Kuantan

Type: Wedding ceremony, tahlil prayers

Cases to date: 21

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

.

.

 

 

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle